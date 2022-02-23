Minister Hargey announces rents freeze for Housing Executive tenants

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced a rent freeze for all Housing Executive tenants to help with the cost-of-living crisis.

The move will mean that those who live in Housing Executive homes will not have their rents increased during 2022 and 2023.

This move comes shortly after the Minister announced plans to close loopholes in the Bedroom Tax and benefits top-ups, which meant that many who were losing out through having their benefits curtailed will no longer be penalised. Ms Hargey also recently announced a £200 energy costs payment to support 280,000 eligible people to go towards the costs of heating their homes.

Minister Hargey said: “Today I am announcing that I will freeze Housing Executive rent levels for 2022/23 so as to not place any further financial burden on individuals and families trying hard each day to make ends meet.

“I have set out the biggest reform of social housing in 50 years. At the heart of this is the revitalisation of the Housing Executive. I am committed to that agenda as it is all about delivering better outcomes for tenants including improving the quality of their homes. Right now, tenants need security and a freeze in their rents will provide a bit of stability on an important housing cost in an uncertain climate.”

The current plan however is only applicable to people who rent through the Housing Executive, and does not apply to private renters, or those who rent through housing associations. However, the Minister has urged housing associations and private landlords to also consider their tenants during this crisis.

“Every household, including all those across the social housing sector, are facing unprecedented living costs. While I appreciate rent levels are an issue for each housing association board, I would call on them to be mindful of the times we are in when considering rent levels.”