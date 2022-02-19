Hargey formally selected to stand in May Stormont election

SINN Féin has formally selected South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey the upcoming Assembly election.

Ms Hargey was co-opted into the Assembly in to replace veteran republican Máirtín Ó Muilleoir as South Belfast MLA.

Following her selection on Wednesday, the Communities Minister tweeted: "Proud to be selected as the Sinn Féin candidate for South Belfast. Bringing your voice to the assembly and delivering real change for families, workers and communities."

Ms Hargey was elected to Belfast City Council in 2010 and served as Lord Mayor of Belfast in 2018.

In January 2020, she was appointed as Minister for Communities. Due to ill health, in June of that year she was temporarily replaced as Minister by party colleague Carál Ní Chuilín, but resumed her role the following December.

May's Assembly election will be the first time Ms Hargey has contested an election to Stormont. However, Sinn Féin enters the election in South Belfast in a relatively comfortable position. Her predecessor topped the first preference poll in the constituency in the 2017 Assembly election with 7,610 votes.

Sinn Féin did not contest the 2019 Westminster election in South Belfast as part of a de facto electoral pact with the SDLP. The move saw the party step aside in the constituency to allow the SDLP's Claire Hanna to take the South Belfast seat from the DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly. In exchange, the SDLP stood aside in North Belfast where Sinn Féin's John Finucane took the seat from the DUP's Nigel Dodds.

Deirdre Hargey's selection for the upcoming election was part of a slate of Sinn Féin candidates who were announced this week.

In West Belfast, sitting MLAs Órlaithí Flynn and Aisling Reilly were formally announced as candidates and will stand alongside party colleagues Danny Baker and Pat Sheehan, who were announced previously.

In North Belfast, MLAs Gerry Kelly and Carál Ní Chuilín will once again stand, while former Sinn Féin Councillor Mairéad O'Donnell – who lost her council seat in 2019 – will stand in East Belfast.