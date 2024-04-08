Minister O'Dowd rules out household water charges

HOUSEHOLD water charges will not be introduced as a means of fixing funding for NI Water, the Department of Infrastructure has said.

Speaking ahead of a debate in the Assembly on Monday, Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd said the solution to funding NI Water would not come from charging workers and families.

“This is a complex matter which requires a collaborative approach across the Executive and Assembly along with the appropriate level of funding needed to deliver essential services," said the Sinn Féin man.

“I am pleased that the Assembly is having the debate on the challenges facing NI Water as it’s a significant issue which affects the delivery of essential public services. We all want to see a sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure which benefits everyone across our society."

Minister O'Dowd continued: “The challenges that we are witnessing with water infrastructure is a consequence of underfunding for basic public services over many years, by successive Tory governments.

“The solution therefore does not lie in charging hard-pressed workers and families for an essential public service. I want to thank NI Water for the high-quality service it provides.

"I am in no doubt that we can collectively find the solution by truly and demonstrably valuing essential public services such as water and funding them appropriately.

"There is no doubt that NI Water faces many challenges with more investment needed to both maintain what we already have and also to provide new infrastructure to keep pace with our economic, societal and climate responsibilities.”