DfI unable to issue parking fines after street name cock-up

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has urged the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to correct a technical error which means illegal parking is going unpunished in a South Belfast street.

After Ms Bradshaw expressed concern about parking in Collingwood Road, double yellow lines were laid down in December past. But the order mistakenly refers to the street as ‘Collingwood Avenue’ and no penalty charges have yet been issued amidst legal confusion over the mix-up.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw branded the mistake “bizarre”.

"Double-yellow lines have been installed by the Department which cannot be enforced, despite constant and blatant parking in contradiction of the restrictions," she said.

She added that residents are “understandably angered” at the mix-up and said enforcement had been suspended without informing or consulting local residents. The South Belfast MLA also urged Department officials to wrap up the investigation swiftly and take the necessary steps to end the confusion.

“Communities have a right to expect that when restrictions are put in place they will be abided by and adequately enforced," she continued. "This situation has been a constant nuisance for those living in the area."

Ms Bradshaw urged motorists parking in the area to do so "in a considerate manner and act in the spirit of the restrictions for the benefit of those living there."

A DfI spokesperson said: “Once lines were painted, we received a complaint that we had incorrectly referred to it as ‘Collingwood Avenue’ during the legislation process when really it should be Collingwood Road."

I have been receiving complaints about a lack of parking enforcement on 'Collingwood Avenue'.



DfI confirmed they are investigating the matter and pointed out that the wrong name is also used in a number of other official sources.