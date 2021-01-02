Teenager's body discovered in Twinbrook

Police are investigating the discovery of a body of a male teenager in Twinbrook.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said the discovery of the body "is a shock to the local community".

The teenager's body was recovered from a river and a 19-year-old male has been arrested as part of the investigation.

"A police investigation into the incident are underway and should be allowed to continue unhindered,"said Órlaithí Flynn.

"My sympathies are with the family, friends and loved ones of the young man who has died at this time.

"Anyone with information on the incident should bring it forward to the PSNI."