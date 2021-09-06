Exciting community plans for Distillery Street redevelopment

PLANS are well underway to create a new community space and nature hub at a piece of waste ground, which has become a hotspot for antisocial behaviour in the Grosvenor area.

The site at the bottom of Distillery Street had historically been the site of a so-called anti-internment bonfire, but is now the focus of a feasibility study that could see it redeveloped for community use.

In August 2019, rioting broke out in the area after the PSNI tried to remove bonfire material from the site. However, the notorious bonfire was notably absent this year thanks to the efforts of the local community who utilised the space for a family funday during Féile an Phobail.

A focus group involving the Grosvenor Community Centre, West Belfast Partnership Board, local youth clubs, and statutory agencies, are currently working on a project to create a community events space, nature play area, and to improve the area's overall drainage.

Project Consultant, Harry McNulty, said: "There has been a lot of community dialogue in terms of what could happen in this space.

"The general consensus in the community is that people are quite happy that there is going to be investment in the area and that people are looking to transform it into something that is useful and will provide community space.

"There is not much going here and the community are really excited about having a space to come together, for young people to engage in positive activity, and for the community centre to deliver programmes."

He continued: "The community are really keen for the plans to incorporate spaces for community use, and also for nature-based play. It's not your typical swings and a park – it will be designed in a way that will allow young people to play within nature.

"One of the big things that came through is that there are people with special needs in the community, including kids who live with autism, so there is a desire to have a sensory space for kids to be able to explore in a way that supports them."

Grosvenor Community Centre Manager, Tina Black, thanked local families who delivered this August's family friendly event, and helped demonstrate the need to redevelop the site.

"We have to thank the local mothers and families that live near the site, because they stood up and helped with every element of the event," she said.

"I also have to thank West Belfast Féile for letting us be a satellite event during the Féile week.

"Next year it would be great to have this as a proper community space where we can have that festival on the same date, but also to maybe extend it to things like street markets, events around other holidays like Halloween.

"There aren't the facilities here at the minute to do that, but we would like to see that moving forward and seeing more opportunities for children to play in innovative ways. And also the sustainable urban drainage system which would help with flooding across the area, and help us create a space for biodiversity and nature."

David Brown, Senior Town Planner at the Housing Executive, said: "The idea originally was to put housing on the site because there is housing need, and the local community has been quite vocal about getting housing in the area. But for various reasons it's not possible to do that.

"In terms of the way the site lies, there isn't a lot of supervision and it has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour. Locals living adjacent to it have had a fairly tough time, so the idea of doing something positive with the site is great, not only for the people living here, but also for people living the estate. It's all about creating a positive hub that will create a wider benefit to the community and beyond."

As well as creating a community space, it is hoped the project will help reduce an unsightly interface wall that bounds the site, separating the Grosvenor and the Village areas.

Debbie Cowen, from the Department of Justice Interface Team, explained: "We're trying to remove, reduce, and re-image all of the interfaces in Belfast and the community had asked us to get involved as the wall is an eyesore. To be able to come up with this scheme that makes it not look like an interface is brilliant."

She added: "There is possibility of maybe creating an access through the wall to the other side, as long as both sides of the community agree to it, and that would be a huge breakthrough for us."