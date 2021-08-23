Divis improvement scheme set to start

Long-awaited regeneration works at a busy Divis thoroughfare are set to commence on Monday.

Funded by the Department for Communities, the Public Realm Environmental Improvement Scheme will see the Albert Street and Cullingtree Road receive a significant face lift.

Contractors FP McCann Ltd will carry out kerb realignment and landscaping works, and will install new paving and street lighting.

Works will begin in two sections starting adjacent Albert Court and at the Grosvenor Road end of Cullingtree Road. They will then simultaneously progress up Albert Street towards the Falls Road, and along Cullingtree Road towards Clonfadden Street.

Plans for the Public Realm Environmental Improvement Scheme

Welcoming the start of the work, Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann said: “I am delighted that work has now started on the £2m scheme to enhance the environment of Albert Street, Cullingtree Road and the wider Divis area.

“This direct investment into our area will see extensive work take place to regenerate the environment in our community and will help build pride within local residents.

“Over the course of many years Sinn Féin has been working actively to regenerate the Falls and the beginning of this multimillion-pound investment represents a significant step forward.”

In a letter to residents, contractors said that pedestrian access to all properties in the area will be maintained throughout construction. However, parking may be restricted to "facilitate construction and maintain pedestrian and traffic flow".

Work will be carried out on one side of each street at a time to "minimise disruption".