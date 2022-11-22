Families and friends come together to launch Divis Memorial Garden

MEMORIAL: Belfast's Lord Mayor, Cllr Tina Black joined families and young people on Saturday to unveil the murals and garden

FAMILIES and friends of young people from the Falls who have died and 'gone too soon' came together on Saturday to unveil four murals and a Garden of Reflection in their memory.

Speaking about the memorial, Robert McClenaghan from the Falls Residents' Association thanked those who came out to show their support.

“Saturday was an amazing, emotional day. It was a truly humbling experience to be with families and friends whose loved ones we have lost and who have gone too soon," he said.

"There’s still plenty of space for families who couldn’t attend to place flowers, leave a plaque or plant in memory of their loved ones.

"Thanks to everyone who attended this cross community event which was funded by Belfast City Council through the European Union’s PEACE IV programme.

"A quote on one of the murals reads 'to live in the hearts of those left behind, is not to die' and for me that totally sums up what Saturday was all about," he added.