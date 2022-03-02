Danny calls foul on dog poo

COUNCILLOR Danny Baker is encouraging dog owners to be responsible and pick up their dog poo after an increase in complaints of dog fouling within the Colin area.



The Sinn Féin councillor was speaking after a number of people contacted him regarding the level of dog excrement on the pavements around Lagmore.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Cllr Baker said that he is pushing for additional resources and a strategy to be put in place to install visible education around the dangers of not cleaning up after your dog.



“The dog fouling throughout most parts of Belfast, but in particularly the Colin area has become really bad," he said. "The problem is especially bad near some of our schools, particularly near Christ The Redeemer.



“Parents are coming to me about dogs dirt ending up on their prams as they walk their kids to school and people need to be aware of the dangers and diseases that brings.



“This is a major issue and as part of the strategy, I am looking and seeing if we can have more resources and also at the location of bins. Although, that does not excuse the importance of being a responsible dog owner.



“Dogs can’t read the signs and it is on the dog owner to pick up after them. We will do what we can to get the resources out there alongside Belfast City Council’s Dog Warden team.”



Cllr Baker added that this is something which he is also dealing with on the Council’s People and Communities Committee where they are looking at a whole review of the resources put into the dog department.



“In the meantime, we need to raise awareness of the seriousness of the issue because it has become a huge problem,” he continued.



"I have never seen so much dog poo on our paths, even when you go out for a run you need to be very careful, especially in the dark nights because it seems to be everywhere and that is not good enough.



“Our community needs to be clean and safe for our kids.”