Dog owners urged to be vigilant after suspected dangerous substance found

DOG owners have been urged to be vigilant after a suspected dangerous substance was found in the Ladybrook area.

Officers on patrol in the area discovered what they believed to be a harmful substance outside a property, which they believe was placed there to harm a dog or small animal.

Following the discovery police issued a warning to pet owners in the area to be vigilant over the safety of their animals.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team has found a suspected dangerous substance at a property in the Ladybrook area.

"It would appear it was placed here with the intention of a dog or small animal ingesting it. Please be vigilant."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Matt Garrett urged people in the area to be on their guard.

"This is the first of any incident of this type in the area," he said.

"For many people, their dog or cat or any other animal is treated like part of the family and something like this is very worrying.

"I would ask people in the area to be vigilant and if they come across anything to contact police."