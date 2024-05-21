700 sign Andytown slippy pavements petition

SDLP West Belfast councillor Paul Doherty has submitted a petition to Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd over slippy pavements on the Andersonstown Road.

The petition gained over 700 signatures and was handed in to the Minister this week

Councillor Doherty said: “Since launching this petition I’ve been blown away by the response of the local community in Andersonstown.

"While I knew slippery and hazardous pavements were causing issues, I did not expect to hear so many stories directly from people who had fallen or had been injured while walking in the area. From infants to old people, many people have been negatively impacted by the failure to tackle this issue.

“I launched this petition to demonstrate to the Minister the strength of feeling that exists locally on this issue. Since my campaign began I have learned that there are similar issues in other parts of West Belfast including the Shaws Road and Glen Road.

"I have proposed two potential solutions of adopting the same approach as Translink at Glider stops by shaving down the pavement to create a rough surface or applying an anti-slip coating to all of the areas impacted.

“I realise that solving this issue will require a significant amount of work, but the costs will be repaid multiple times over by keeping the community safe and preventing injuries.

"People in this area have been clear that something needs to be done to tackle this issue and I hope that the Minister will listen and act off the back of this petition.”