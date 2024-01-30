Falls-Ardoyne meeting over increase in domestic violence

A MEETING has been held between two women's centres in West and North Belfast over rising cases of domestic violence.

Recent statistic revealed that women in the North are twice as likely to be murdered as a result of domestic violence than in the rest of the UK. Furthermore, in the year ending March, there were 32,875 incidents of domestic abuse reported in the North to the PSNI.

Domestic abuse-related crimes also increased last year, with more than 22,000 criminal incidents logged. To put that in context, there are 1.7 domestic abuse incidents for every 100 people in the population.

As a result a meeting has been held with Falls Women Centre and Grace Family Centre in Ardoyne over the worrying increasing trend.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín, who also attended the meeting, says more needs to be done to help victims of domestic abuse.

“In recent times our offices have been overwhelmed by people seeking support from domestic violence and coercive control," she said. “North Belfast badly needs professional services that can support people in crisis as the community cannot continue to fully support those in need.

“Thanks to the interventions of the Grace Family Centre and the support of the Falls Women’s Centre we have been able to help many individuals including attending courts.

“However this goodwill and the efforts from the community sector isn’t sustainable given the huge task at hand. We heard harrowing stories of domestic violence which seems to be on the rise yet the services are not in place to support victims.

“Clearly we need the restoration of the Assembly institutions urgently, however victims of domestic violence cannot wait. Lives are at risk right now and though we are pulling resources across the community, the gap in provision is too wide.

“The domestic violence situation is at epidemic proportions we are being told and I think that is an absolute disgrace.

“I’m calling for urgent intervention to put in place services that are fit for purpose and able to support victims throughout the process of escaping domestic violence.”