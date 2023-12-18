Don't let bogus callers ruin your Christmas

AS we are all making lists and checking them twice – let’s not forget to check for ID for any callers this Christmas. Bogus callers target the old and vulnerable claiming to be from NI Water and this can certainly ruin some people’s Christmas.

If someone calls at your door and claims to be from NI Water, The Water Service or the Water Board, always ask to see their ID, all NI Water staff carry ID cards as they go about their business. This will have details such as their name and a unique serial number along with our distinctive NI Water logo.

If you are worried that you may have a bogus caller, all you have to do is call the ‘Quick Check’ number on 101. The Quick Check scheme provides reassurance to members of the public about callers to their door claiming to be from network companies. Anyone who wishes to check the identity of someone who says they are calling on the pretext of inspecting gas, electricity or water supplies can call the police non-emergency 101 number to verify their identity.

NI Water also provides a range of free additional services if you have a disability, are an older consumer, have a serious medical condition or need extra help for any other reason. If this applies to you, join our Customer Care Register by calling Waterline on 03457 440088.

You don’t want a bogus caller to ruin your Christmas so do the simple check!