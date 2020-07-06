Donohoe Family say social media platforms seeking answers to Noah’s disappearance do not have family permission

In a statement this afternoon, the family of tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe have said they are working with the PSNI “on matters which are outstanding to the investigation” but that social media accounts seeking information about the disappearance and death of Noah do not have their permission.

The family said: “We the family of Noah Donohoe wish to express our continued gratitude for the outpouring of good will and love we have received since Noah went missing. It has been an extremely traumatic time and this love is truly supporting us.

“We recognise the huge public concern of the entire population and we thank each and every one of you. So many people have been incredibly generous to us with practical support. This support includes providing pieces of information regarding Noah’s disappearance and death. Separately some have also ventilated concerns on social media platforms.”

In the statement, the family say they are working with the PSNI “on matters which are outstanding to the investigation and we are seeking answers to questions which arise.”

They add: “Noah’s disappearance and death undoubtedly raise questions, however public speculation and theory is unhelpful. We are dealing with the facts. The family is receiving practical and emotional support from Relatives for Justice, and are also represented by solicitor Niall Murphy of KRW Law.

“We have seen a number of social media accounts which have been founded under Noah’s name seeking further information. These accounts do not have the family’s permission. Rather than ventilating any issue on social media platforms we urge anyone with information regarding Noah’s disappearance and death to forward this information, including any photographic/CCTV footage to the PSNI or to Relatives for Justice (028) 90627171 email: info@relativesforjustice.com (please mark email Re: Noah). All information will be dealt with in strictest confidence.”

The statement concludes: “The family once again wish to thank everyone who has helped us to date and hope we can rely on the public for their continued support and help.”