Double success for St Mary's University College Irish department

ST Mary's University College on the Falls Road is celebrating the news that a current student and former student have received Fulbright Irish Awards to teach the Irish language at the University of Connecticut and the University of Notre Dame respectively.

Eimear Millane, who is studying for an MEd degree at St Mary’s and College graduate Cailín Fox received the awards at a ceremony in Iveagh House, Dublin last week.

The awards were presented by the Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Joe Hackett and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Dublin Alexandra McKnight, on behalf of U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Clare Cronin, as part of the announcement of 40 Fulbright Irish Awardees for 2022-2023.

The Fulbright Program has served to strengthen international relations for 75 years. This year’s Irish awardees will undertake research, teaching and study in the USA spanning many disciplines. They will address pressing societal issues, engage with U.S. society, and share their knowledge when they return home.

Prof Peter Finn KSG, Principal of St Mary’s University College, said “We are delighted for both Eimear and Cailín and wish them well for their time in the USA. St Mary’s is very pleased to be associated with the Fulbright Irish Awards with the Irish language having been taught at our campus from as far back as 1900.”

Cailín Fox is a Drama and English teacher in Coláiste Feirste, Belfast. She completed her BEd Degree in St Mary’s University College, Belfast where she was chairperson of ‘An Chumann Gaelach’ and acted as ‘Irish Language and Cultural Officer’ on behalf of the Student’s Union. Cailín ran Áisling Óg Drama School in Belfast for a number of years and currently directs ‘An Chumann Drámaíochta’ in the school she currently works in. She will be a Fulbright FLTA to the University of Notre Dame, Indiana.

Eimear Millane holds a Bachelor of Education degree from Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, and is currently undertaking a Masters in Literacy and the Curriculum in St Mary’s University College, Belfast. She is a primary school teacher in Bunscoil Bhríde in Co. Kildare, where she oversees the Coiste Gaelach. Eimear has a keen interest in GAA and plays camogie with Naas in Co. Kildare. She is also a Clare traditional musician who plays the concertina and sings in the sean nós style. She has competed successfully at Fleadhanna Ceoil throughout Ireland. She will be a Fulbright FLTA to the University of Connecticut.