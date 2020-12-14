DR MICHAEL DONNELLY: Stormont Health Committee review of regulations is meaningless

With The Saffrons winning an All-Ireland by two points over Kerry ag Páirc An Chrócaigh and The Bowery opening in BT9 while the executive is outlining a five-day Christmas celebration, we should bear in mind Arlene’s words that just because we are allowed to do something doesn’t mean we should. (Similar to smoking, if truth be told.)

No matter if experts like DUP Health Committee representative Johnathan Buckley are advocating self-control.

This week the Health committee took evidence from the Ambulance Service’s Nigel Ruddell, Michael Bloomfield and Rosie Burns (operations) who would also be overwhelmed if a post-Christmas spike is visited upon us after an over-indulgent festive blow-out.

It is not too late for the Executive to follow the lead of Germany in the way that Boris has done so over a deal with the EU.

Many from this community are pontificating on Facebook about how they will refuse to take the vaccine.

A two day restricted Christmas would be sufficient and in the USA they do not even bother with Boxing Day.

The committee went on to review health protection regulations which is a bit meaningless if the executive is not giving a lead and following medical advice — all in order to placate right wingers in the DUP.

The global incidence of new #COVID19 cases remained very similar to the previous week with under 4M new cases in the past 7 days. New deaths, globally, increased to +73 000. Our weekly epidemiological update is out. https://t.co/KXQUoNGlcO — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 9, 2020

Much is being made of the vaccination. In fact a caller to the Nolan Show maintained that most of Liverpool had been vaccinated (in fact only tested). In Belfast, vaccination has been limited with a second tranche just arrived and a third perhaps delayed at Dover/M20.

Sky estimate that this cohort maybe 18 per cent of the population. These opininated persons are like Trump supporters with little to support their opinions.

Many should ask their mothers and grandparents about the contribution of vaccination to public health in West Belfast and elsewhere.



We had smallpox which left a scar but eradicated this awful disease from the world. Eradicated by vaccine.



Polio which affected President Roosevelt and many others requiring iron lungs and callipers for walking. Eradicated by vaccine in most of the world.

Then we had tuberculosis controlled along with improved housing. The measles, mumps and German measles (MMR) childhood diseases which can have consequences, along with whooping cough and more recently influenza and Pneumococcal pneumonia lurking in some hot tubs. The spread of all brought under control by vaccine.



Folk memory can be short-lived but many of the same people across Belfast who are posting this nonsense owe their health to frontline professionals who ensured they had all the benefits of whatever free vaccinations and health care were available.

Some vaccines require high uptake to protect the whole population and often health professional have to seek out those who have not responded to invitations for whatever reason. What a burden it would be for all of us if that was the case here.



Let’s be sensible and have a safe Christmas for an even safer New Year.

Go raibh Nollaig faoi shéan is faoi mhaise agaibh go léir.



Dr Michael Donnelly MB, BCh, BAO is a clinical epidemiologist.