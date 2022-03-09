THE MOTORMAN – GERRY FALOONA: Drink driving figures remain stubbornly high

DRINK driving is a blight on our roads, drink drivers put at risk the lives of our loved ones and everyone using or operating on or near public roads. In a time when taxis are easily available and cost-effective, there is no excuse to drink then get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.



The latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures released last week have revealed that a decade of no improvement in drink-drive related deaths on roads continues. Most worryingly, the rate of drink-drive related crashes went up even when the number of cars on the road fell during the measures to control the Covid pandemic with over one in six of all fatal crashes involving alcohol in 2020, more than figures recorded in previous years.

Final estimates for 2020 of road casualties involving illegal alcohol levels revealed 220 people died in crashes where at least one driver was over the drink-drive limit compared to 230 in 2019. Over the same period, the total number of crashes was 4,620 in 2020, an average of 12 crashes a day.



Neil Greig, Director of Policy and Research at IAM RoadSmart, a road safety charity, said: “While there has been a small reduction in the number of drink-driving related deaths and injuries compared to 2019, when you factor in the reduction in traffic due to Covid, the role of alcohol in fatal crashes went up.



“There is no one simple answer to reducing these figures, but a much smarter package of measures is needed including a lower drink-drive limit to reinforce good behaviour, fast-track of evidential roadside testing machines and tailored approaches to help drivers with alcohol problems.



“Rehabilitation courses work, and we believe all those convicted of drink-driving should be sent on a course automatically rather than having to opt in. More use of alcolocks, which require the driver to blow into a mouthpiece on the device before starting or continuing to operate the vehicle, and extra penalties such as taking the vehicle away from the drink driver permanently could all be part of a more joined-up approach to the problem.



Hard-core drink-drivers are simply not getting the message, and these figures will not improve until policy changes.”

Holy special edition, Batman!

CAPED CRUISER: The Nissan Juke Kiiro



NISSAN will offer a special version of its iconic Juke crossover – the Kiiro – which will be available from next week. To support the launch of this limited-edition Juke, Nissan is working with Warner Bros pitching Juke imagery alongside iconic Batman film graphics. But what about the car?



This special edition unveils a new body colour called Ceramic Grey, which is offset by unique bright yellow finishes on the front and rear bumpers and the base of the doors. The Kiiro features glossy black 19” wheels and a funky pattern on the mirrors and roof edges. Inside, the seats are upholstered in black fabric with black and metallic grey syntech leather inserts and feature yellow stitching, as do the central armrest, centre console, front door panels and dashboard.



Arnaud Charpentier from Nissan said: “We wanted to create a special version which looks serious, with added presence and boldness and certainly wasn’t sombre or boring. I’m confident the Juke Kiiro will be a great success.”



The special version will be limited to 5,000 units across Europe, with 500 available here. The Juke Kiiro (meaning yellow) follows previous special versions Kuro (black) and Shiro (white) in the first-generation Juke.



Like the rest of the range, the Kiiro is powered by a three-cylinder petrol engine which is both efficient and responsive. The 1.0-litre unit features a turbocharger and produces 110bhp and is coupled to a six-speed manual transmission with an automatic box with paddle shifts also available.



The infotainment system allows customers to use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to mirror their favourite smartphone apps on the integrated eight-inch touch screen display where you can access TomTom Maps and Live Traffic. The Juke’s Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility offers a wide range of commands, including the ability for drivers to send destinations to the car's navigation system by talking to their smart device.



My daughter-in-law drives a Juke and absolutely loves the little car. The car will be priced at around £24,999 on the road.



New Fiat 500 has that vital spark