Bereaved families go to Stormont to urge more drugs and suicide support

FAMILIES bereaved through drugs and suicide held a vigil at Stormont on Monday night to highlight the need for local crisis and rehabilitation services.

The event was organised by the family of Lenadoon man Jack Brennan, who lost his battle with drug addiction in January.

The 23-year-old's family have since launched a campaign to set up a Belfast-based crisis and rehab centre in his memory.

Jack had spoken to the Andersonstown News back in 2017 about his substance and drug problems, which began at the age of 15.

Later that year, in another interview, he told how he was looking forward to spending his first drug-free Christmas in years.

Jack died on January 18, just a number of weeks before he was due to start a new rehab programme abroad.

Last week, his mum, Lorraine, sent a letter to the Health Minister, Robin Swann, to highlight the lack of crisis and rehabilitation services.

Families have called for rehab and crisis services in the North Speaking to the Andersonstown News this week, Lorraine vowed to fulfil "Jack's promise" to open a Belfast-based crisis and rehab centre.

"There are centres all over England, Scotland, Wales, but we have absolutely nothing here," she said.

"I say to myself that Jack wasn't here for nothing.

"He was my child and I miss him every second of every day. He was a drug addict and we tried to help him but there was nothing for him in the place where he lived.

"He was in America, he was in Runcorn, he was in Essex, but there was nothing here."

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn, who has supported the Brennan family in their campaign, called for "enhanced services and support" for those in need.

"So many families have been devastated after losing a loved one through drug deaths or suicide," she said.

"Communities deserve to have crisis and rehabilitation services that are accessible to all those seeking help."