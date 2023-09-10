Drugs with street value of £10,000 seized during search of house in North Belfast

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the seizure of amphetamine with a potential street value of £10,000.

Paraphernalia associated with drug dealing was also located during the search of a house in North Belfast.

The male is currently being interviewed by detectives in Musgrave PSNI Station.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kelly said: “This search, arrest and recovery of drugs forms part of Op Dealbreaker, a commitment by the PSNI to protect our community from drug suppliers and actively pursuing those involved in drugs criminality. This operation was made possible by close work with our partners in the Organised Crime Task Force.

“I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

Drugs paraphernalia that was seized during the search

“Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.”