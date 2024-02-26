DÚLRA: The sweet, sweet taste of County Donegal

THIS was nectar of the gods, honey so good that it seemed supernatural. It was like an explosion of flavours in your mouth – Dúlra had never tasted anything like it. You just needed to dip a teaspoon into it to know that it was different. Runny and rich, yet thick and soft as if it had been refined – and so pure you could almost see through it.

Dúlra likes to spread honey on his toast of a morning and a wee plastic bottle of the stuff from the supermarket is an affordable luxury. But there’s honey and there’s honey. And the jar he opened this week, well... comparing it to the supermarket honey is like comparing Buckfast to a fine Bordeaux. Because this jar of honey is the product of one of the wildest, most unspoilt corners of Ireland.

Dúlra visited the hive’s proud owner last year. Éamon Jackson and wife Éilis moved from Andersonstown 20 years ago to bring up their family in the Gaeltacht village of Gort a’ Choirce in West Donegal. Acquiring a hive took an amazing amount of care and effort – it came from another garden a few miles away and had to be loaded on to a trailer in the dead of night when the bees were asleep. These were native Irish black bees – the traditional honey bee used by our ancestors. Today their future is in danger from non-native imported bees which breed with them and also bring diseases.

Thankfully, when the swarm woke up next morning in Páirc Eoin in the townland of An Caiseal, they decided to stay. And no wonder – it’s a beautiful, fertile and sheltered hillside above the village. There aren’t many floral gardens or rosebeds in this Wild Atlantic Way outpost, and so the honey in Dúlra’s jar is a result of the nectar the bees collect from wild flowers on the hillside within a mile radius. You couldn’t begin to guess which flowers have gone into that jar, but Dúlra thinks there’s a strong scent of mountain heather and gorse in there.

For our ancestors, honey was the ultimate luxury food. In one famous song written in the late 1700s – Bán Chnoic Éireann Ó – exiled hedge school teacher and Clare poet Donnchadh Rua Mac Con Mara longed to be back in Ireland where “sweet cream and honey flows forever”. Beekeeping was so shrouded in controversy that it had a whole section of law to itself – Bechbretha. In old Ireland, if someone got a hive, their four nearest neighbours had to vow not to make any claims for three years for the bees ‘trespassing’ on their land to collect nectar. But on the four and fifth years, the keeper had to give those neighbours part of the swarm so they could become beekeepers as well.

And if you were unfortunate enough to be blinded by a neighbour’s bee – as Ulster King Congal Cáech was in the seventh century – you could sue, but he got the hive as compensation!

Éamon only got a couple of jars of this precious honey from the hive, so Dúlra felt blessed to get one. And even more so when he heard that the swarm had recently abandoned the hive, perhaps finally working out where their own home had been. They say that scarcity gives an object great value – well, to Dúlra this honey is like liquid gold. He’ll take his time savouring it and make it last as long as possible; when it’s that precious, you just need a few drops every day.

And if any bees need a new home this spring, there's a lovely, vacant hive in the hilltops of West Donegal.



•Reader Stephen Boyle took this great picture of a female sparrowhawk at his Colinbrook home in Poleglass. The hawk had just killed a pigeon and fed on it in his garden.

Stephen leaves plenty of food out for the birds – including sunflower hearts and peanuts – and when you attract that many small birds, raptors come for dinner as well. Poleglass in particular seems a hotspot for so many rare birds – Stephen has taken pictures of jays, while there have been many reports of great spotted woodpeckers.

Poleglass is close to Colin Glen and other parks but the whole estate itself has so many mature trees now that it’s like a forest. While other estates seem to be constantly cutting back on wild areas, Poleglass has gone in the other direction.

A sparrowhawk – spioróg in Irish – is a truly stunning bird that is a privilege to see up close. Don't keep them all for yourself, Poleglass!



• If you’ve seen or photographed anything interesting, or have any nature questions, you can text Dúlra on 07801 414804.