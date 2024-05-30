Dunmurry carriageway resurfacing scheme to get underway

A £450,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme in Dunmurry will commence on Friday.

The improvement works will extend for a distance of approximately 780 metres from Summerhill Road towards the pedestrian crossing signals on Creighton Road.

To allow the scheme to be completed and help ensure the safety of road users and workers it will be necessary to implement full road closures over three consecutive weekends.

The first weekend closure will commence at 7pm on Friday and finish at 7pm on Sunday. Two further weekend closures will be required on 8–9 June and 15–16 June.

In addition to these weekend closures some lane closures will be in place for preparation works which will be carried out Monday to Friday, between the hours of 9.30am to 4.30pm.

During periods of closure a diversion route will operate via Stewartstown Road, Upper Dunmurry Lane and Old Golf Course Road. Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

Subject to favourable weather conditions all works will be completed by June 16.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This substantial investment of £450,000 for the West Belfast area will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”