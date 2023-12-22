Dunmurry arrests after drugs seizure

POLICE in Dunmurry have arrested two men following the seizure of a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs as well as drug paraphernalia, cash and fireworks.

A man in his 30s and another in his 40s are currently being held in custody. The arrests were made by the Colin and Black Mountain Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers, based at Woodbourne station

The offences include possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply, possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, and possession of fireworks without a licence.

West Belfast Area Commander, Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: "Through Operation Dealbreaker, we are committed to tackling every aspect of drug misuse in our community, removing dangerous drugs from our streets and holding those who peddle them to account through our courts. Together, we can work to break the vicious cycle of drug misuse and supply.

“If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal use or supply of drugs please contact us on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."