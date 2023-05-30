Earagail Arts Festival has summer sorted for those heading to Donegal

DONEGAL WEEKENDS: Steal As Much As You Can, presented by Tumble Circus, will take place on both weekends

EARAGAIL Arts Festival’s annual weekend of family friendly circus and street theatre – the Wild Atlantic Weekend – is set to take place in two brand new locations in 2023, offering a fantastic array of family-friendly events.

From Thursday 13th July to Saturday 15th July the festival will visit the Royal and Prior School in Raphoe, while the big top will move to Machaire Gathlán, Gaoth Dobhair from Thursday July 20th to Sunday July 23rd.

Both weekends will feature exciting Circus Camps for children aged 7-10 and over 10s. The camps will offer a series of circus skills workshops where In Your Space (Raphoe) and Síolta Circus (Gaoth Dobhair) will introduce participants to a range of acrobatic and circus skills, along with some prop-making, in a fun and interactive environment.

Steal As Much As You Can, presented by Tumble Circus, will take place on both weekends. The one hour and 15-minute show will feature death-defying aerialists, hardcore acrobats, and mind-bending jugglers, providing circus devilment and mighty craic for all the family.

Lorenzo Baronchelli will perform for free in Letterkenny on Friday 14th July at 1pm and 3pm and in Raphoe on Saturday July 15th at 1pm and 3pm.

This hilarious show follows a policeman in uniform with a hat and signal paddle who wanders "incognito" in the audience, spreading disbelief and amazement.

The show features a sequence of delirious gags that combine clowning, juggling, and circus arts. Produced by Ambaradan with the support of Initinere, this is a must-see event.

Mr Banana will perform Banan'O'Rama on Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday July 23rd at 4pm in Gaoth Dobhair

The Loser is on Friday July 14th and Saturday July 15th at 4pm. An explosive mix of clown and street theatre ready to ignite the stage! A solitary and frustrated man, an employee of the National Post Office, spends his Sundays fishing.

And every Sunday, while fishing on the river, this man rediscovers himself and by listening to the radio he pretends to be a successful tennis player and many other nonsenses… Be prepared for the boss, the king of the absurd!

Matteo Galbusera is a comedian, clown and contemporary circus artist of international calibre who has performed in the most important street theatre festivals in the world and was part of the 2014 Cirque Du Soleil production, KURIOS. On Saturday July 22nd and Sunday July 23rd in Gaoth Dobhair, Síolta Circus will present On Tish!, a free event suitable for all ages.

Set in the year 2222, this show features a small tribe of noisy boisterous beings on the hunt for food, shelter, and a bit of craic.

On Tish! is an uplifting vision of the future, set on a largely depopulated earth where the memories of the intended usage of technology have been forgotten.

Also in Gaoth Dobhair, 51 Removals – Elisa Gallo Rosso is on Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday July 23rd, for free for over 8s. This engaging, moving, and comical street theatre show is about memories, departures, and belonging.

Taking inspiration from Gulliver’s Travels as well as Elisa’s own training in architecture and puppetry, 51 Removals is presented in association with Promenade and funded by the Arts Council and Cork City Council Arts Office, with support from Circus Factory.

Finally, Mr Banana will perform Banan'O'Rama on Saturday July 22nd and Sunday July 23rd at 4pm in Gaoth Dobhair, suitable for all ages. This hilarious show uses physical comedy and miming with circus skills to produce a colourful display of talents. Mr Banana approaches the theme of gods and superheroes and our relation to them. Funny and provocative, who will save the audience? Pierrick St-Pierre, aka Mr Banana is a French-Canadian resident in Germany living in India.

Learning from Chinese and Vietnamese circuses, he has already performed in more than 40 countries. This journey around the world gave him the versatility to juggle props, emotions, as well as people.

Earagail Arts Festival is kindly supported by Donegal County Council, Arts Council Ireland and Wild Atlantic Way.