VIDEO: Early morning robbery of West Belfast cigarette delivery van

The robbery of a delivery van, containing cigarettes meant for the Shaws Road Spar, has been condemned by a local political representative.

The robbery took place around 7.45am this morning and a quantity of cigarettes was taken from the van.

Two vehicles, a van and car, were later found burnt out close to homes in Rossnareen Avenue.

I am disgusted and totally condemn the robbery this morning at the Shaws road shop. This shop is a vital service for our... Publiée par Cllr Emma Groves sur Mardi 15 septembre 2020

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma Groves condemned those behind the incident.

“This shop is a vital service for our community, my thoughts are with the staff and we hope that they are ok. We will be offering any help we can,” she said.

"The management and staff of this shop were extremely helpful over the lockdown period. They worked with local community groups to help get vital supplies out to the most vulnerable and in our community.“

"This shop is a vital service to the people of this area and attacks like this are not welcomed by the community.”