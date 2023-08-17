WE SAY: Predicable morning after the Féile night before

ANOTHER post-Féile Monday morning, another round of performative outrage from those who turn a Nelsonian eye to the three-month parade of loyalist paramilitary veneration that is the marching season.

Féile has an ability to reach parts of unionist ire that most other aspects of Irish culture don’t and it’s not hard to see why. Working class loyalist areas have been woefully served by their political representatives. Where dissident republicans have utterly failed to gain traction and attract derision rather than support, still-active loyalist paramilitaries have their Caterpillar boots on the throats of the communities they laughably claim to serve. They serve as doormen to areas desperately in need of redevelopment and renewal and there’s little or nothing in the way of change or improvement that can be effected without their say-so – a say-so which invariably involves palms being greased.

And so the impressive 10-day sweep of Féile – with something for everyone in the audience, as Gay Byrne used to say – is something which cannot be replicated in loyalist areas because the hard men call the shots.

And so the mean-spirited fixation on the last day of Féile is a way of deflecting from the lack of any similar progress in areas held back by a toxic combination of thugs and self-serving politicians. The white noise emitted from press offices and newsrooms drowns out any voices that might be suggesting that a community festival might be better than – or perhaps a welcome addition to – the traditional bonfires and parades.

Féile celebrate biggest August festival everhttps://t.co/jP1rw7fLFi — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) August 15, 2023

Three weeks ago we said that a conversation should be had about the singing of certain songs in the Falls Park concert, arguing that while communities have the right to celebrate as they see fit, bringing an end to ‘Ooh, ah, up the Ra’ would be a PR no-brainer as well as a reaching a hand out to unionists of goodwill genuinely discomfited by the singing. We don’t know if that conversation took place, but even if it did, nothing changed this year at the Wolfe Tones concert – and nothing changed on the Monday morning.

What didn’t change either was the rank hypocrisy on show from the most vocal critics of the Falls Park concert. A day earlier at the Apprentice Boys parade in Derry, a number of banners paying homage to UVF and UDA killers were carried; anti-Catholic tunes were played by bands; a local businessman was brutally assaulted by bandsman while he was cleaning their urine.

Not a word – not a single word – of criticism was aimed at the perpetrators of any of these acts by those who once again suddenly developed a deep interest in Féile on its very last day.

The young people in the Falls Park don’t get their information from television, radio and newspapers as their parents and grandparents did. The faux outrage from commentators and newspaper columnists still fighting a conflict that ended quarter a century ago does not appear on their radar. And neither, thankfully, does the endless hypocrisy.