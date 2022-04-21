ELECTION '22 – South Belfast: 'I'll work with others for greater good'

KATE Nicholl, the current Lord Mayor of Belfast, is running to be an MLA in South Belfast for the Alliance Party.

Born in Zimbabwe to a South African mother and a father from County Down, Kate moved to Northern Ireland in 2000 and grew up in South Belfast. Her first experience in politics was helping former Alliance Party MLA Anna Lo, who was a South Belfast MLA from 2007 to 2016.

Kate is currently performing her duties as Mayor and running for election whilst eight months pregnant. She said: “I’m so proud to be running in South Belfast, I came to South Belfast when I was 12 and it became my home when I didn’t have a home any more. It’s where I am raising my family. We need proper representation and to work really hard together and I wouldn’t be running at 34 weeks pregnant if I didn’t believe we really need change in politics.”

Asked about the experience of being Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate said: “It’s been the best, I’ve just loved it, it’s been such a privilege. I know South Belfast so well, but it’s been really lovely to get to see the city in its entirety. You see so much good which is happening in the city and we don’t talk about the good enough and instead focus on the negatives. I see community groups, women’s groups and youth projects, people who are doing really important life-enhancing work, that they often don’t get enough recognition for, so it really gives you inspiration. Every day I’ve felt very hopeful, which you don’t always get in most jobs.

Highlight from 2nd canvass session today was meeting a man who hasn’t voted since 1996 but would be this year… I asked why (hoping it was Alliance) but it was because his wife had put him on the electoral register & was the first time he’d had a polling card in decades 😆 #AE22 pic.twitter.com/bXaNrJMdmQ — Kate Nicholl (@KateNicholl) April 20, 2022

“I spent the first six months meeting with all kinds of community groups and figuring out what the key issues were, and getting them to connect with groups that can help them make a difference. So many people who run community organisations and do amazing work don’t have access to decision makers or budget holders so when my term finishes, these relationships can carry on into the future so I’ve tried to make it as useful a role as possible.”

Kate believes that at the moment cross-ministerial cooperation between the parties isn’t very good, with each minister tackling their own areas, whereas the issues in society often stretch across the portfolios of several ministers.

“Issues such as poverty, education, health – these stretch across minister’s portfolios, and cross-departmental working isn’t very good, we really need MLAs in Stormont who are going to work very hard to encourage cross-party and cross-departmental work, and I have a strong track record of that. You have to work together, it’s the only way to move forward. Politicians need to work together for the greater good, and not just to earn credit for themselves or their parties.”

Kate says the biggest issue affecting people at the moment is the cost-of-living crisis, and this is worsened because people have been made apathetic by the "relentless dysfunction" of Stormont.

“It gets thrown around as a catchphrase, but it’s true, people are having to choose whether to heat their homes or feed their families, people are really struggling. People are also stressed out by the relentless dysfunction here and people not being able to work together. People have no faith in Stormont getting up and running. There isn’t much faith in politicians, and people want to see somebody who will just get on with the job.”

Other issues close to Kate's heart are the environment and opportunities for young people. She said her term as Lord Mayor was dedicated to helping children and young people.

“I want to create a society for young people which they really feel proud of and hopeful for their futures and confident to achieve their potential. People at the moment don’t feel hopeful, and often feel they need to leave here to achieve their ambitions. I believe we need more leadership to enhance these opportunities for young people so they will stay and not have to move. Also, the fact that one in four children here grow up in poverty is unacceptable.”

She condemned anti-democratic attacks, such as the one which was carried out on the SDLP’s South Belfast candidate, Elsie Trainor, last week.

“To intimidate people is completely undemocratic and it’s wrong. This election is pretty toxic. There is a lot of fear being stoked up and a candidate being attacked for running for what they believe in is deeply concerning. There is currently a rise in this anti-democratic behaviour and everyone needs to be standing up and calling it out.”