ELECTION '22 - West Belfast: 'All-Ireland health service would work for people'

THE SDLP’s Paul Doherty has risen to prominence within the political scene in West Belfast having first contested the local elections in 2019 followed by being selected as the party’s candidate in the 2019 General Election.



A keen musician, the Turf Lodge man launched the Foodstock food bank following a fundraising gig of the same name in which his band, The Vals raised much-needed funds for local services.



Sitting down with the Andersonstown News ahead of next Thursday’s election, Paul set out his vision for West Belfast.



“I got involved in politics by seeing the issues around me. If we are to tackle the many issues affecting people across West Belfast then we need to return MLAs who are going to work on the issues that matter.



“For too long West Belfast has been let down and one party has dominated this constituency. We don’t have enough to show for it.



“Parties have had the opportunity to make people’s lives better and they have failed. I feel that it is my turn now to put the people of West Belfast, who have been left behind for too long, first.”



Having worked in the Royal Hospital for 14 years, Paul is acutely aware of the strains placed on the HSC Trusts and how patients and staff are being failed.



“I think we need to prioritise health. For a long time we haven’t prioritised it to the extent that is required which has resulted in many failings. It has resulted in the failure to protect the safety of patients and also the safety and wellbeing of staff.



“In terms of the issues in the health system, they have existed pre-Covid and we cannot blame the pandemic. We need to sit round and listen to what the unions are saying and we need to sit around the table to find a way forward.



“There needs to be a political will in terms of getting all parties around the table and having a joint approach where we can make our health service better.”



When asked about the reforms proposed by Professor Rafael Bengoa in 2016, Paul said that we should be open to exploring the possibility of an all-Island healthcare system.



“Sometimes we need to look outside the box and find out what is the best approach for people,” he continued. “We need to look at an all-Ireland approach to healthcare. I think that everyone is on the same page where we look to the various levels of expertise across the Island.



“I have worked in Galway and Dublin and I have seen how they work quite well with trusts in the North. We have seen benefit from that and going forward, I believe that an all-Ireland approach to healthcare would benefit many people across the island.”



As a party, the SDLP treat female reproductive health and the commissioning of abortion services as an issue of conscience. While Westminster previously legislated for the availability of abortion services in the North of Ireland, those services have yet to be commissioned by the Department of Health and could be an issue that arises in the next mandate if the Secretary of State doesn’t intervene.

Some squad out in West Belfast today! #VoteDoherty1 🗳 pic.twitter.com/h6fCfaXwYL — Paul Doherty (@PaulDohertySDLP) April 23, 2022

Acknowledging that it is an issue of conscience for his party, Paul spoke openly about how when it comes to the issue of abortion, he is 'pro-life'.



“In terms of our party, we have discussed this and the SDLP reflects society at the moment. We have people who are pro-life and others who are pro-choice. It is an issue that we are seeing being raised on the doorsteps and for me I find it difficult to talk about as a man, in terms of the choice that a woman faces.



“There has been quite a negative campaign by both sides of this argument which is unfortunate but in terms of my own opinion on this issue, I have been pro-life and my stance currently is that in the Assembly, I would be voting pro-life.”



When it comes to issues around the cost-of-living, through his work with the food bank, Paul says that he sees the issues that people are facing day and daily.



“It is getting out of control and there is only so much that we can do in a community setting,” he said. “I believe that there are methods that we can use to put money into people’s pockets and we have seen that through the SDLP calling for emergency legislation which would unlock £300 million which is sitting in Stormont.



“There are working families coming to us in the foodbank who have never been in this position before and seeing people not knowing where to turn is the hardest thing.”



Aside from the level of social housing being built within West Belfast, Paul added that he is all too well aware of issues regarding the quality of the current housing stock in the area.



“A big part of the work that I do day and daily is supporting people with housing issues. The biggest thing at the minute is people living in poor conditions across West Belfast.



“The Department for Communities need to step up when it comes to these issues. People’s rights are being denied in terms of the conditions that they are living in.



“One of the issues that I have also raised is the number of homes lying empty in the constituency. A recent report showed that there was some 700 houses lying empty.



“There are so many people living on waiting lists, there are people living on sofas. This isn’t a new crisis, this is a crisis which has been ongoing for people not only in West Belfast, but across the North.



“It is time the Department for Communities started listening to the people on the ground and put proper provisions in place,” he added.



Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 5 May.