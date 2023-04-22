ELLY ODHIAMBO: Why I am flying SDLP colours in Council election

THE traditional nationalist-unionist campaign profiles here in the city of Belfast are changing. Local council candidates for the 2023 elections are introducing themselves to the voters slightly differently. Yes, they all believe in the core values of the political parties sponsoring them, but their ethnic backgrounds are changing.

The people I have in mind are Africans of various political persuasions. Mimi Unamoyo is from DR Congo and living in South Belfast, where she is an Alliance candidate in the upcoming election. Sipho Sibanda arrived in the North from Zimbabwe in 2015 and is a PBP candidate in South Belfast. It is a growing aspect of the body politic here 25 years after the peace Agreement.

Another candidate is yours truly. The SDLP have given me – a Kenyan with a string of ideas for change – the fantastic challenge of rearranging the politics of the Titanic District Electoral Area in East Belfast. It is rather a massive coincidence because last year I was doing some amateur videos in the area. One of them was about Hyndford Street, the birthplace of Van ‘the Man’ Morrison. I met one of Van's former schoolmates, who still lives in the area.

This part of Belfast is one of the major tourism hubs in Europe. The Titanic and its heritage were made here and this attraction is added to by new strengths that have been brought by a cross-section of migrants and people of diverse social and political persuasions. Faith groups are everywhere, black churches beside the traditional white churches. This is a new experience which can only continue to drive a peaceful Northern Ireland in the right direction. Non-native faith groups are a blessing for communities. There, they worship with a lot of percussion and energy in comparison with established churches. There is a lot more vigour – dancing and preaching go on for hours. I attended one recently just to reignite my youth and I was glad I did.

Business rates in Belfast should be frozen,any further increase is a nightmare for traders in the Titanic and other District Electoral Areas pic.twitter.com/pGymBSFQ6T — Elly Omondi Odhiambo (@ElyBelfastSouth) April 19, 2023

This is a very important local election. It will give councillors the opportunity to do things that MLAs have been prevented from doing because of that Stormont Assembly fall-out where the DUP thinks that everything is being taken away from them. It is very unfair of the DUP to put the people of Northern Ireland in that difficult position where the life of the devolved government cannot proceed. In the SDLP we feel let down by this manufactured impasse. We want all the citizens of the North to enjoy government services without any roadblocks.

People have asked me why I decided to join the SDLP. I believe in the overall principles of the party. The SDLP does not want to leave anyone out in Northern Ireland. Our leader Colum Eastwood is doing the right thing to pump more energy into the message of the SDLP that we welcome diversity in the North – Unionist or Nationalist and those without those belief systems – and that we must work together.

In many traditional African kingdoms of the past, the kings sat on thrones of leopardskin because the leopard was revered like a god. Today, African societies have changed, there are not too many leopardskins to be sat on and our passion for change has made us less elitist.

Africans are therefore finding it easier not to be trapped by traditions that held them captive – like being afraid of authority that is conferred by leopard skins.

