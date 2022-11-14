Riverdale woman Emma publishes children's book

AN Andersonstown woman has realised a long-term ambition after publishing a new children's book.

Mother-of-two Emma Herdman, from Riverdale has released 'The Lonely Pea', an illustrated book for children aged 2-7-years-old.

As a busy mother of two children, Emma searched for ways to keep her kids interest in reading.

She found the only books to maintain their attention and capture their information were short funny books, that when read aloud had a quick upbeat rhythm.

"I have always had a keen interest in art and drawing but never did anything with it," explained Emma.

"During lockdown, I decided to write my own children's book. It was always something I wanted to do.

"I didn't think anything would come from it but I sent it off and it got picked up by a publisher.

"I both wrote and illustrated this book and I am so excited to share it with my local community."

'The Lonely Pea' by Emma Herdman is available from Amazon, WH Smith, Waterstones and all other major outlets. Paperback, priced at £8.99.