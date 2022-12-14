Emotional day as funeral takes place of Stella-Lily McCorkindale (5)

There were emotional scenes today as family, friends and neighbours gathered for the funeral service of five-year-old Stella-Lily McCorkindale.

The young girl was a pupil at Black Mountain Primary School in Ballygomartin and died after being treated in the intensive care unit of the RVH for a Strep A-related illness.

Mourners watched as balloons were released into the sky. Stella-Lily’s pink coffin with a rainbow display was carried in a horse-drawn carriage which led the cortege from her grandmother's home in the Woodvale area. This was followed by a service in Roselawn Crematorium.

The funeral announcement stated: “Will be sorely missed by her loving mum, dad and family circle.

“You are our sunshine, our only sunshine.”

A fundraiser set up to support the McCorkindale family at this difficult time has raised over £11,000.

The organiser of the GoFundMe page wrote: "Stella-Lily was a beautiful five-year-old girl who died suddenly on the 5th of December. The pain her family are going through right now is unbearable.

"We would like to try and help this family by raising some money to help towards any costs and bills they have. Having to plan their child's funeral just before Christmas is horrendous.

"I know it's a hard time of year for everyone but if you could spare any money to help I know they would be truly grateful. Or even just sharing it will help massively.

"No parent should ever have to bury their child. I can't even imagine the pain they are in."