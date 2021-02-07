Ethnic minority group seeks meeting with Executive over MP's 'inflammatory' BLM jibe

The lead organisation here representing black minority ethnic groups is to seek an urgent meeting with the Executive over MP Gregory Campbell's controversial social media posting blasting the BBC's Songs of Praise programme.

It comes as 1,000 people have signed a letter which will be delivered to the DUP tomorrow (Monday) from the North-West Migrants Forum in order to show that his comments "do not belong in any discourse in our community".

You can add your name to the statement, which has been endorsed by Amnesty International and the Horn of Africa People's Aid group, here.

The DUP man denounced the programme which went out on 31 January as "the BBC at its BLM (Black Lives Matter) worst" for showcasing a gospel group and presenters who were black. He added: ""There were five singers, all of them black. There were three judges all of them black and one presenter who was incidentally, yes black. The singers were all very good but can you imagine an all white line up with an all white jury and presented by a white person? No I can't either."

In a statement issued this afternoon, the African and Caribbean Support Organisation of Northern Ireland criticised the post as "inflammatory".

"Mr Campbell’s divisive statement should be universally condemned," said the group spokesperson the Rev Livingstone Thompson.

Gregory Campbell MP watched BBC #SongsOfPraise Gospel Singer of the Year. It was full of songs of love and praise for God.



“BBC at it's BLM worst”, according to this post on his Facebook page. https://t.co/t3b5BYHSch pic.twitter.com/0OHjfa0YJR — Patrick Corrigan (@PatrickCorrigan) February 6, 2021

He added: "We at ACSONI seek to create a more inclusive and integrated society in Northern Ireland."

Rev Thompson said the group was seeking to meet the Executive and the DUP "to discuss the impact of Mr Gregory’s statement and to find solutions for moving forward".

"If we are to make progress on the problems of race in our community, it is important that we address the difficult and sensitive issues head on, when they occur. This is how we can make the changes that matter to people."

The Derry MP has been reported to the House of Commons Standards Commissioner by MLA Caoimhe Archibald.

Neither Mr Campbell nor the DUP has commented on the storm which followed his Facebook posting.