Gaelic Games: Excitement as Glenravel head for All-Ireland Junior camogie final

EXCITEMENT: Kirsty Laverty of Bridíní Óga said the team were looking forward to their final against Knockananna

GLENRAVEL’S camogie team Brídíní Óga are setting off this weekend to face off against Wicklow's Knockananna in the All-Ireland Junior Club Championship final.

The match is taking place at Coralstown Kinnegad GAA stadium in Westmeath this Saturday at 2pm is set to be a big one, being the first time the Co Antrim camógs have reached the final.

Kirsty Laverty, the senior camogie captain of the team said spirits were high and was very grateful to the parish of Glenravel and the wider Antrim GAA community for the support and pride shown towards the squad.

“We’re all very excited, we’re really been rooting for it," she said.

"We’re very determined and looking forward. Training in minus degrees in the cold mist when it’s freezing isn’t the best but when there’s a goal there to aim for it certainly makes it a lot easier.”

Kirsty said the team were currently in top form, with no injuries to speak of as they head down to Westmeath to take on Knockananna.

“We’ve thankfully no injuries to speak of," she reports.

"We have a few girls who are based over the water in Newcastle and Liverpool. One of the girls has been able to stay home and train the whole time but the other has been travelling back and forth. Laoise and Maria McKenna are based in Galway but thankfully we’ve had all Christmas with them. So we’ve no injuries at all, just some who’ve been making the best of their travel arrangements.”

Speaking on the support the local community and the entire county of Antrim have behind the team Kirsty said: “It’s crazy how supportive everyone has been, not just in our club but in the surrounding clubs like Cushendall and everywhere in Antrim.

"Even other teams we’ve played throughout Ulster has been so supportive. You get a real sense of how GAA can bring people together and we’ve been really taken aback because we didn’t expect to receive as much support as we have done.

“For example, we all had to get sponsors to raise money for buses etc and we thought there aren’t enough businesses here for us all to get a sponsor but it ended up people were throwing sponsorship money at us! We couldn’t thank everyone enough. It was like being famous but we are so grateful to everyone who has helped us out or wished us well.”

The parish of Glenravel is a small one being just north of Ballymena on the way to Cushendall. The local team Con Magee’s Glenravel GAC are well known in the GAA world and the parish is also known as being the home of Saffron Gael’s photography legend John ‘Curly’ McIlwaine.

We would like to wish @BridiniOgaCC the best of luck in their ALL IRELAND Junior Club Final this weekend. 🍀@BridiniOgaCC (Antrim) v @knockanannagaa Camogie (Wicklow)

Saturday, 7th of January,

Throw-in:2pm

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/rqbLZD4Nw5...#TheToughestOfficial pic.twitter.com/qsXN4ce2yq — Antrim Camogie (@CamogieAontroim) January 1, 2023

However, the club’s rural location hasn’t stopped the team being cheered on throughout the county and Kirsty explained how Saturday’s match will mark a high point for the club.

“We’re going into territory that’s not even really been talked about before in terms of the club," she continued.

"We’ve had players who’ve gone to All-Ireland games on county teams but in terms of our own camogie club it’s something that’s never happened before.

"All the local children in the schools have been looking at us completely different and going into Ballymena people have been stopping us and asking about the match. It’s different when it’s your own club as compared to a county team and everyone has just been so behind us.

“It’s great to be able to inspire some of the young ones to get involved in camogie and the GAA. Eight of the team who are playing on Satruday were part of the last Glenravel team that went down to the Kinnegad stadium for the Féile na nGael blitz six years ago and we won then so we have very good memories of the stadium.”