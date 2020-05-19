EXCLUSIVE: First photo of Kieran Wylie shows doting family man with granddaughters Maddison and Mya

THE LENADOON community remains in a state of shock today after the brutal weekend murder of local man Kieran Wylie.

The first image of Mr Wylie, who was gunned down at his Lenadoon home on Sunday night, was released this morning to the Andersonstown News.

Mr Wylie had previously been had been warned by the PSNI that there was a threat to his life.

Two gunmen forced their way into Mr Wylie’s home shortly after 10pm on Sunday night and shot him several times at close range.

His two daughters, aged 16 and 28, witnessed the callous slaying.

On Monday, police said they are investigating a potential dissident republican connection to the killing involving two gunmen, who are understood to have been on foot.

Following the attack, neighbours attempted to give first aid to Mr Wylie, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Forensics officers were at the scene for most of Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector McCartney said those involved in this murder “showed a complete disregard for the community”.

“My investigation into his murder is at a very early stage and I am continuing to make enquiries into events leading up to the shooting,” he said.

“Mr Wylie was previously informed that he was under threat.

“This was a brutal killing and I believe Kieran was shot a number of times at close range.

“It is too early to be sure about the motive for his murder and at this stage I am keeping an open mind.”

The PSNI said that recovering the weapon used in the attack would be a “key” part of the investigation.

“We are particularly keen to recover CCTV, mobile phone and dashcam footage from the Lenadoon area last night and we want to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident or the events leading up to it,” Detective Chief Inspector McCartney added.

“Those involved in this murder selfishly gave no thought to the impact on frontline emergency services who are already working hard to keep people safe during this global pandemic with an already stretched resource.

“They also showed a complete disregard for the community.

“Nothing justifies killing another person and the recovery of the gun that was used in last night’s murder is a key line of enquiry for me.”

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long offered “deepest sympathies to the family”.

“There is no place for the gun in our society and those responsible for this appalling crime have left a family grieving and a community in shock,” she said.

“Our first responders are dealing with an unprecedented health emergency and are trying to protect and save lives.

“It is beyond comprehension why anyone would divert them from those lifesaving duties at this or any other time.”

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “Those involved in this act have absolutely no place in our community, they must cease their anti-community activities and get off the back of the people of west Belfast.”