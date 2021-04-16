After delay and leaks, Executive announces lifting of covid restrictions

BEER BACK ON TAP: Pubs and restaurants can reopen outdoors from 30 April

AFTER a long day of discussions and setbacks, the Executive yesterday announced indicative dates for the lifting of some Coronavirus restrictions.

With MLAs in the chamber waiting for the First and deputy First Minister to deliver their statement, the sitting had to be suspended for the third time in a matter of hours.

Some members asked how they were hearing about the proposals from the Twitter feeds of journalists rather than from the Executive in the chamber.

"I had thought of actually contacting one of the journalists that you referred to, to see what time we should reconvene at, but I thought better of it."@NIAssembly Speaker @AlexMaskeySF says leaks from the Executive have been "particularly bad" over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/jZ7wMJkkt1 — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) April 15, 2021

Responding to that, Speaker Alex Maskey quipped, "I had thought of contacting one of the journalists to see what time we should reconvene again but I thought better of it as it will be on Twitter anyway."

From 23 April

Close contact services such as hairdressers and nail salons can reopen;

Outdoor attractions such as Belfast Zoo can reopen;

Driving lessons along with theory and practical tests can resume;

Outdoor competitive sport can resume with numbers not exceeding 100. No spectators will be allowed;

Equine assisted learning and therapy can take place outdoors and indoors, limited to 30 people;

Static band practice and rehearsals can resume in agreed outdoor locations.

EXERCISE: Gyms and swimming pools can reopen from 30 April

30 April

All remaining non-essential retail can reopen;

Self-contained tourist accommodation, such as caravans and rented holiday homes can operate;

Licensed and unlicensed premises can serve customers outdoor in groups of six from no more than two households;

Curfew on takeaways and off licenses will be lifted;

Gyms and swimming pools can reopen and one to one training can resume;

Groups of up to 15 people from no more than three households can meet in a garden.

24 May (Indicative date)

Licensed and unlicensed can operate indoors;

The rest of tourist accommodation can reopen;

Domestic gatherings can resume indoors;

Indoor visitor attractions can reopen;

Return of indoor group exercise with numbers limited based on the venue;

Wedding receptions and post-funeral events can take place indoors.

This will be reviewed on 13 May and depend on the virus continuing to be maintained.

"Landmark day"

Speaking as dates were announced, First Minister Arlene Foster said: “This is a landmark day for Northern Ireland as we step firmly and with confidence on our pathway to recovery.

“I am pleased and proud that through our collective efforts we have reached a point where we have established a good level of control over the virus.

“We are now entering brighter and better times.

“This balanced package of relaxations will restore those familiar aspects of everyday life that have been missed dearly.

“I urge everyone to stay with us and keep following the health advice so that we can continue with our plans to more fully open up our society over coming weeks.”

Today is one of immense hope and optimism as we announce dates for the reopening of society.



We are continuing to make great progress.



We will get to the other-side of this pandemic! pic.twitter.com/iF7YiRko6A — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) April 15, 2021

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill added: “Today, the light at the end of the tunnel has just got a little bit brighter.

“This is a day of positive progress. We have agreed a significant package of easements which will make a fundamental difference to people’s lives and wellbeing.

“The restrictions have been a necessary response to the pandemic, to suppress the virus and save lives.

“But they have taken their toll on people right across our society. I’m delighted that we are now in a position to move forward, thanks to the efforts and sacrifices of the public and the success of our vaccination programme.

“We can all take comfort from this progress and look forward to doing the things that are important to us while keeping ourselves and others as safe as possible.”