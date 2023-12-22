EYE ON THE PAST – December 1982: Residents blame water stoppages on British Army base

TOP DARTS: Sean, Marian McGuigan and Annie Doherty were among those taking part in the Dwyer's mixed pairs darts in the run-up to Christmas 1982

We look at the stories that were making the headlines this week in 1982

Frank Blaney (Smithwicks) made a presentation to Gerard Sullivan and Anne McGarry at the Dwyer's mixed pairs darts

Residents worried by water cuts

PARENTS in Dermot Hill are extremely worried this week at the dangers posed by frequent stoppages in the water supply to the area.

As young families in the Upper Springfield estate were filling baths and pots this week during the latest water cuts, fears were growing that the stoppages could cause a situation similar to that in the nearby Moyard area which recently experienced a polio outbreak.

The latest in a long line of stoppages, the cause of which the Water authorities are at a loss to explain occurred on Sunday. Only five days previously the water supply had been disconnected for over 24 hours while emergency work was carried out on several burst pipes.

One housewife was adamant that the water problems had only started after the British Army Fort “went up”.

“Since they built the Fort we have had constant trouble with the water supply,” she said.

Said another housewife: “It’s not only the inconvenience that worries me but the health dangers which can arise, for example from having no water to flush a toilet. I am also afraid that the water cuts will lead to a failure and even an explosion in the central heating systems in some local homes.”

A spokeswoman for the Water Board said that there had been a series of burst pipes on the estate, but that they have now been repaired.”

“The cause of the burst has not yet been determined,” she added.

Frank Blaney (Smithwicks) made a presentation to Joe and Kate Quinn (winners and organisers) at the Dwyer's mixed pairs darts

Knock house down before it falls down

"WHEN I sit down at the end of the day I can hear the house creaking as it sinks further into the ground."

So commented Mr Andrews from Beechmount who is threatened with the imminent collapse of his house – despite desperate last minute attempts by the Executive to save it. Daily widening cracks in the bedroom ceiling, a gable wall which is gradually pulling away from the house, and an overflowing back garden sewer pipe have combined to make the Andrews' home barely habitable.

And up to 40 five metre steel piles placed by the Housing Executive inside and outside the house have not halted its rapid deterioration. For the foundations of the house are still gradually collapsing.

"We moved in here about 1972. Four years later we noticed hairline cracks appearing in the ceiling and walls. I tried to plaster the gaps but they steadily got worse – until now when they are getting wider by the day,” said householder Mr Andrews.

The Beechmount family has had to use newspapers to plug two inch cracks in hall and bedroom outer walls. "The architect of these houses came out to look at the house and told me the holes in the hall wall was only a hairline crack.”

'The river,' as Mr Andrews refers to the overflowing sewage pipe in his back garden, has been a feature of the Andrews' life “for years”. Raw sewage running from a drain lies in a pool at the bottom of the back garden.

“They're going to have to knock the house down,” said Mr Andrews, “before it falls in on top of us.”

Frank O'Rawe, Sean Carabine, Patsy McGahrahan, Joe Fox and Noel Carabine were at the Rossa Golfing Society Annual Dinner at the Hitchin' Post

Children’s lives are being put at risk

IN a hard-hitting statement the Organisation of Concerned Teachers has strongly deplored the actions of schools which make use of RUC transport to ferry children to and from inter-school activities.The Concerned Teachers spoke out after an incident this Tuesday when two RUC minibuses and an armoured Cortina were used to ferry children from St Teresa's Primary School to St Anne's Cathedral.



"We feel we cannot but deplore the idea of any school thus putting the lives of children at risk," explained a spokesman.

"Moreover, as teachers, we cannot forget that this is the same RUC which, in another facet of its activities, has been responsible for the maiming and killing of children from the nationalist community with rubber and plastic bullets."

The Concerned Teachers organisation met yesterday to decide whether any additional steps should be taken to ensure the RUC are kept out of local schools.

Meanwhile West Belfast public representative Gerry Adams has complained to the St Teresa's School Head about the matter after receiving calls from anxious parents.

"Presumably the school has an underhand arrangement with the RUC, but parents were not informed and the School Authority is stepping out of line when it makes such sinister arrangements without parental permission "