TRAVELLERS’ STORY: Mrs Maughan with six of her ten children encamped at the junction of Stewartstown Road and Shaws Road, trying to keep warm during the severe winter conditions at the start of 1979 Andersonstown News

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1979

More on the dole after job losses

THE workers at DC Products, the silencer manufacturers at Kennedy Way, have received three months protective notice of redundancy, which will throw more onto the dole in the Andersonstown area.

DC Products was set up by local man Paddy McKillen about 20 years ago to manufacture silencers in a small building in Shiels Street in the Beechmount area, before moving to a brand new factory fronting on Kennedy Way, a short distance from the M1.

The firm manufactures all kinds of exhaust systems for motor vehicles on the home market and for export.

In recent years Mr McKillen has been concentrating all his efforts on his business interests in the 26 Counties and has in fact gone to live permanently near Dublin. The Belfast workers feel strongly that their livelihood has been sacrificed on purely economic considerations because the retail and exhaust fitting end of the business is to continue with imported exhaust systems, while the manufacturing end is to be run down.

This latest closure following on the Strathearn closure a few months ago, further inflates the unemployment figures in one of the highest unemployment areas of Western Europe, where the youth unemployment rate is currently running at 75 per cent.

Editorial

THE Turf Lodge flats are built on bad foundations which have begun to shift, causing cracks in the walls and damage to underground sewerage pipes.

These are the startling facts which are beginning to emerge from the Housing Executive’s examination of the flats. So began a front-page story in this newspaper of November 25th 1978; and it is gratifying to note that the Housing Executive has recommended the demolition of the flats as they are beyond repair.

This is a major breakthrough in the fight being waged by residents of Turf Lodge and of other areas to obtain proper homes; and it must be said that the Turf Lodge people have come so far through their own efforts and inspite of the lack of concern shown by public representatives (with a few notable exceptions).

When reporting the Executive’s proposals, the BBC recorded an inteview with SDLP man Gerry Fitt, who did his best to claim credit for the success, although he had seen fit to cast doubts on the integrity of the campaigners during their lonely battle for demolition.

Many will remember how, in 1969, the same man viciously attacked the Bombay Street Housing Association for having the audacity to begin building proper houses in the place of the proposed Corporation ‘slum’. Out of the ashes of old Bombay Street rose a fine modern housing complex.

Perhaps the Turf Lodge flat dwellers, after 15 years of hell, can hope for such a development. However, the battle hasn’t been won yet. The Northern Ireland Office has the final say. To quote our November 35 story again: “Because of the tremendous housing shortage for Catholics in West Belast, it is most unlikely that demolition could be comtemplated – at least until Poleglass is well advanced.”

None shall pass

THE back garden of the Lavery home at Riverdale Park North is being used as a shortcut from the Andersonstown Road into the Riverdale Estate by what seems to be an army of residents, and the situation has got so bad that the Laverys can’t get to sleep at nights.

At the weekends especially, the youths of the district are not content with using the garden as a right-of-way, but bang on the doors and windows while cutting through the driveway onto the street.

The situation has got much worse since the pathway at Sinclair’s garage was closed some time ago. This right-of-way had to be closed because of the misbehaviour of some of the people using the pathway.

The Laverys are anxious to let everyone know that there is no right-of-way through their back garden, and would like this annoying trespassing to cease.

Last week we reported on the worsening situation with regards to break-ins and meter robberies in the Glenveagh Lenadoon area, and the intention of some local people to form a watch committee.

The committee has now been formed according to a statement signed by several hundred residents and given to this newspaper.

“We, the people of Glenveagh estate have no alternative but to join together and protect our homes and property against this element that lives amongst us,” the statement reads.

"The parents of the culprits are aware of their involvement in these activities but, have done nothing to stop them. We feel, that it is up to us to put a stop to it, and make our estate a safe place to live in.”