EYE ON THE PAST – November '81: As winter approaches, heating system fails again in Twinbrook

We look back at the stories that were making the headlines in the Andersonstown News this week in 1981

Twinbrook residents on the blanket

THE heating system in the Twinbrook Estate has got so bad that old people and children in the estate, have been forced to wrap themselves in blankets in an attempt to keep warm at night.

During a sit-in by more than 80 angry residents in the local Housing Executive Office, Mr Gerry Loughlin of the District Heating Action Commmittee called the communal heating system a farce and said that situation was now intolerable.

“It’s got beyond a joke,” he said, “the people of Twinbrook, who have been without heat and hot water for the past six weekends in a row, are fed-up to the teeth and want the system scrapped.

“The situation just seems to get worse and worse every day. The problem is so bad here, that Maintenance Services seem unable to cope any longer. Water pipes that burst almost every day, take days to locate before they are fixed.

“Our Committee is particulalry worried about the old people. If the old do not get more heat, it is possible that someone will die of hypothermia; and if this happens the Housing Executive must accept full responsibility.

“To keep warm people have to either put on their overcoats or wrap themselves in a blanket.

“The houses are freezing, and because there is no hot water clothes that need washed are left to stock-pile. It’s a very difficult, especially for a young family.

“A young mother, Mrs Geraldine Mulhern, who has four children and lives at Chestnutt Park, has been ill due to the fumes coming from the liquid Clorius meters on the radiators. Her doctor confirmed that her shortness of breath and skin irritation were attributable to this. Two weeks after the meters were taken away, her health returned to normal.

“The Housing Executive must, as a matter of priority, scrap the existing heating scheme, and replace it with one that works, and which people can control themselves. The overwhelming majority of Twinbrook people want rid of communal district heating now,” continued Mr Loughlin.

Eddie Neeson played chess with young members of St Michael’s Youth Club this week in 1981

Editorial

THE Andersonstown News has always insisted that the prison protest is concerned with human dignity and respect, and that the prisoners’ demands were only a reflection of this. That is why we backed the prisoners’ protest 100 per cent – even to the point of unconditional support for a hunger strike to the death – if necessary.

Dignity in our opinion is even more important in prison than out.

The English Government understands this only too well, and that is why they risked incurring international disfavour by allowing the prisoners to die.

The whole prison regime in this last bastion of British imperialism is geared to breaking the prisoners’ spirit, and the first step in the process is the erosion of their dignity as human beings, and as Irish human beings especially.

The English always get their priorities right as far as Ireland is concerned, and that is why they vaunt the physical qualities of the H-Blocks – hygienic conditions, modern kitchens, heating, etc, while at the same time unrelentingly pursuing a policy of spiritual degradation, by denying visits in the Irish language, or barring some perfectly innocent books, or carrying out petty obscene searches for the flimsiest of reasons.

The physical conditions in Long Kesh and Armagh are not the question at the moment.

The English authorities have never ceased in their war of attrition on the dignity issue, and it is to this that all interested and humanitarian persons, and the Roman Catholic clergy especially, should direct their attention. We have given up hope on the Protestant clergy for it would seem that their interpretation of Christianity doesn’t go any further than an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.

Mr and Mrs Joe Hamill with friends at the Andersonstown Senior Citizens night out at the Andersonstown Leisure Centre

Antrim football – it’s time to be worried

AFTER watching Antrim beat Donegal, I was convinced that both teams were in the proper division. This was poor football played at a slow pace and miles removed from All-Ireland standards.

Donegal is not our worry, but Antrim is, and certainly everyone in Antrim must be worried unless those who just don’t know any better and unfortunately we have a few in the wrong places. If we are to get out of the stranglehold of the lower divisions, we are going to have to think bigger, and get rid of a few names who are only a blot on progress.

Playing against a team who insisted on overplaying the ball, the Antrim players should have excelled and improved on the previous victories over Donegal. What policy have this Antrim team? It was obvious that the right side of the Donegal team was weak, as proved on a couple of occasions by Liam Perry but no – where did Antrim play the ball? Up the left side! Maybe the players are easily offended and are not told, or else doing their own thing, but whatever the cause, it’s just plan stupid.

Antrim won because the Donegal defence never could clear a ball properly hence the two presents to the Antrim forwards which resulted in goals. Well taken goals they were too, and especially the second by Paul O’Hare which showed a bit of quick thinking. Without these two goals, I am afraid Antrim would be still pointless so let us send a thank you card to Martin Griffen for the first goal.