Face coverings no longer required in post-primary classrooms from March 21

POST-PRIMARY pupils will no longer be required to wear face coverings in the classroom from March 21.



Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has today confirmed that that a review of the guidance regarding the wearing of face coverings in the classroom has recommended that it be removed.



The move brings guidance for schools here into line with the Republic of Ireland and the UK.



The Minister said that although the wearing of face coverings in the classroom has been beneficial in reducing the numbers of positive cases in schools, it has also “disrupted learning making communication with teaching staff and peers more difficult”.

She said she had taken into account a range of studies before making her decision.



“I have been conscious of the need to balance the impact that the wearing of face coverings in classrooms has had on virus transmission with the challenges that wearing a face covering for long periods has brought to our young people and the disruption it has caused to their education,” she said.

“As a result of my review of this guidance, from 21 March, the recommendation that face coverings are worn by post-primary pupils in classrooms will be removed from my Department’s guidance. Their use at this stage will still be recommended in corridors, communal areas and on public and school transport, but they will no longer be recommended in classrooms.”



