Families mark 50th anniversary of McGurk’s Bar atrocity

50TH ANNIVERSARY: Relatives of those killed in the McGurk's Bar Massacre held a commemoration at the scene on Saturday night

RELATIVES of those killed in the McGurk’s Bar bombing have marked the 50th anniversary of the atrocity.

15 people, including two children were killed in the North Queen Street pub explosion carried out by the UVF on December 4, 1971.

On Saturday night a memorial mass was held at St Patrick’s Church on Donegall Street before relatives walked the short distance to the site of the atrocity for a commemoration at the memorial there.

Ciarán MacAirt, whose grandmother was killed in the blast said: “The McGurk’s Bar families are very grateful for the tremendous support we received from friends, supporters, and local political representatives all day on the 50th anniversary and then on a cold night.

“It was sombre occasion which gave us space to remember the ones we loved and lost, but we also drew great strength for the battles ahead as the Campaign for Truth continues.”

North Belfast Sinn Fein MLA Carál Ní Chuilín attended the commemoration.

“The dedication and determination of the families of the victims of the McGurk’s Bar massacre is simply humbling to see and well done to everyone that came and supported them on this the 50th anniversary commemoration," she said.

“It was also inspiring to have support from members of other campaign groups providing solidarity in the quest for truth and justice.

“Families have campaigned to have the files opened for 50 years and uncovered significant evidence themselves which is remarkable.

“If the British government think that this campaign can be stopped by delay after delay or circumventing the agreed legacy mechanisms they are very much mistaken as the next generation of victims families pick up the fight for the truth.

“The McGurk’s Bar massacre devastated this community and we resolve to do everything we can to uncover the facts and help find justice for these and so many other victims families.”