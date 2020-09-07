Little Daithí's parents urge families to have organ donation conversation

THE family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann, currently awaiting a heart transplant, are encouraging as many people as possible to ‘stick the kettle on’ and take part in their ‘Coffeesation Morning’ as part of the upcoming Organ Donation Week.



The Mac Gabhann family are anticipating that thousands of families will have the conversation and share their wishes around organ donation when it commences from September 7.



“With Organ Donation Week being totally virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic we have come up with a very simple, but effective way to get families to share their wishes on organ donation with their loved ones and have the conversation,” explained Dáithí’s mum Seph.



“We have come up with a Coffeesation morning, combing the words coffee and conversation and we have had great interest in the initiative so far. We hope that many families all over Ireland and the UK will take part.”



Dáithí’s father Máirtín added: “We have decided to do this Coffeesation morning because having that conversation is just as important as joining the organ donation register or any law change.



"Only one per cent of the population will pass away in circumstances where organ donation can take place.



"Every year families refuse to donate their loved ones organs, as they are unsure of their wishes. According to this year’s Transplant Activity Report, 140 families said no to organ donation because they were unsure and a further 109 families overruled their loved ones decisions.



"Considering that one organ donor has the potential to save up to nine lives, this is very worrying,” he said. “We are encouraging everyone to take part in this very simple initiative that could potentially save thousands of lives. During Organ Donation Week have a wee cup of tea or coffee and have that chat.”



For those wishing to take part in the Coffeesation Morning or to find out more information contact Máirtín on 07541484452 or email info@donate4daithi.org