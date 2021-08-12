Féile 2021: Friday preview

Friday begins the final weekend of this year's Féile an Phobail and with over 30 events taking place tomorrow alone, there's still plenty of opportunity to fit in some festival fun. For your convenience, we've picked out some of our Friday highlights:

‘Never the Same’ McGurk’s Bar, Self-Guided Audio Experience

McGurk’s Bar memorial from 9am

Never the Same’ is a self-guided GPS-triggered audio experience that will consist of recorded conversations with relatives of those killed in the McGurk’s Bar bombing. The recordings provide an opportunity for relatives to recall personal memories of their loved ones and to share the impact of grief and loss on family life.

In order to access the GPS-triggered audio installation, users should download the Echoes Explorer App in advance of visiting the site of the McGurk’s Bar memorial.

Free admission, booking essential. Limited childcare available for participants. Contact Aleks 02890438438 or email the organisers.

Cooking of the World Workshop

Whiterock Children's Centre at 10am

The Whiterock Children’s Centre (Whiterock Road) invites you to join their popular cookery workshops and sample culinary delights from around the world.

This year you will get a chance to explore and recreate authentic dishes from Egypt and Syria and then share them with family and friends.

Free admission, booking essential. Limited childcare available for participants. Contact Aleks on 02890438438 or via email.

Prisoners' Day

Felons Club, 537 Falls Rd, at 11am.

This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Internment and the 40th Anniversary of the epic 1981 Hunger Strike. Ex-POWs, involved in these historic dramas, will explore the personal and political legacy and impact of these events. In addition, the similar experiences of Palestinian prisoners will be examined with author Danny Morrison. Prisoners' Day is an annual event promoted by Republican ex-prisoner organisation Coiste na nIarchimí. It focuses on the real-life experiences of the 25,000 republican prisoners who served up to 100,000 years through the current phase of the Anglo-Irish conflict.

Upper Springfield History and Heritage - Bring A Thing!

Gaelionad Mhic Goill, Glór Na Móna, at 12pm

As part of their Heritage Lottery Fund Project ‘Faoi Scáth an tSléibhe – Connecting People and Place in the Upper Springfield Area’, Glór na Móna are organising a day entitled ‘Bring a thing!’. Bring your historical memorabilia to life and give it purpose by bringing it down to Glór na Móna to catalogue and remember all the wonderful pieces of history people have in their homes. For further details go to Facebook.

Tom Hartley's Walking Tour of Belfast City Cemetery

Meet: Main gate of the Cemetery at 1pm,

The City Cemetery contains graves of individuals from backgrounds whose lives are woven through the fabric of the Belfast story. Tom Hartley's seminal tour reminds us, that the political and cultural identity of 19th century Belfast was complex and layered. It upends stereotypes and provides a fresh approach to the history of Belfast.

Striving Towards a Restorative Society

Online at 3pm



Community Restorative Justice Ireland, along with Northern Ireland Alternatives, will be hosting an event to highlight and showcase the positive work restorative practices can provide in communities.Organised by Community Restorative Justice Ireland and NI Alternatives View on Féile an Phobail website, Facebook and YouTube.

Dan McCabe Concert (SOLD OUT)

The Devenish at 7pm

Rising Irish talent Dan McCabe SOLD OUT the Devenish in under a minute but, for those lucky enough to have snapped up tickets, doors open at 7pm with supporting artists Brendan Quinn, Alan Doherty and Robbie Walsh on warmup.

Conversations with Angels (SOLD OUT)

The Devenish at 8pm

Thousands have turned up in Belfast today for the chance to meet world famous Angel Medium, Tori Adams. The faithful flock firmly believe that they are guided through life by their own guardian angels. In meeting Tori today, they hope to speak to their angels and if they're really lucky, maybe even get a wee message back from them. From the people who brought you 'The Holy, Holy Bus', 'Man in the Moon' & 'A Night with George', 'Conversations with Angels’ is a hilarious, uplifting and ultimately inspiring new play which will leave all of us feeling, that little bit closer to the angels.