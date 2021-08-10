FÉILE 2021: Simon Coveney the big draw on Wednesday's festive schedule

AS we move into the second week of this year's Féile An Phobail, a busy Wednesday is in store with talks, tours, discussions and events.

Minister Simon Coveney TD joined in conversation with renowned Irish journalist Vincent Kearney

West Belfast native and award winning journalist Vincent Kearney will lead a conversation exploring the vastness of the role currently held by Minster Coveney as Minster for Defence and Foreign Affairs covering a wide range of topics including Ireland’s place on the global stage as members of the UN Security Council through to closer-to-home prevalent issues such as Brexit and the outworking of the New Decade New Approach agreement, in which, the Cork TD played a significant leadership role. You can watch the event online from 8pm by registering here.

Annual Plastic Bullet Vigil

The annual Plastic Bullets Vigil at Groves Reilly Corner (former Andersonstown Barracks site) at 6pm is an opportunity to remember those whose lives were cut short by the state’s use of rubber and plastic bullets.

The vigil serves as a reminder of the bereaved families’ pursuit of truth and justice in the context of state impunity. This year Belfast saw the use of plastic bullets during civil disorder. Plastic bullets have no place in modern policing, and no place in a contested, transitional society.

The annual plastic bullet vigil is an opportunity to remind policy makers that civil society calls for a total ban on plastic bullets has not gone away. Organised by Relatives for Justice.

Launch of Ballymurphy Poems

This event launches ‘Ballymurphy Poems’, a collection of poems by Eilish Rooney reflecting on the Ballymurphy Massacre inquests and family pen portraits of victims. Eilish grew up in Ballymurphy. She attended St Rose's Secondary School and taught in Springhill Community House, Conway Education Centre and Ulster University. She is Scholar Emeritus at the university's Transitional Justice Institute. After a reading of some poems, Eilish will discuss what inspired her to write them. The event will be held at Corpus Christi Church in Springhill Grove. This event is free but booking is essential via Springhill Community House on 028 9032 6722.

Scríbhneoirí an tSléibhe Publication Launch

Join us as we launch our very own publication of the works of Scríbhneoirí an tSléibhe, a creative writing initiative founded by Glór na Móna. Local artists shall perform a range of poetry, music and memoir that have been compiled in this enthralling publication of their collective works! For details of how to register for this event, click here.

Dealing With The Past - What Is The Future For Victims?

Jon Boucher former chief of Bedfordshire Police, who is heading up collusion investigations, Kieran McEvoy of QUB, Jennifer McCann Human Rights and Victims Advocate and former Sinn Féin Negotiator on the Stormont House Agreement and Niall Murphy, Human Rights Solicitor with KRW law firm, will discuss the legacy of the past, challenges for a society emerging from armed conflict, international agreements and human rights law. The event starts at 6.30pm and you can register to watch here.

