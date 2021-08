FÉILE 2021: Pic of the Day - Ballymurphy families on the march

There were moving scenes on the fiftieth anniversary of the Ballymurphy Massacre as families of the victims laid flowers and tributes along the annual route taking in the site of each of the 11 murders.

Earlier this year, the families scored a landmark victory when the Belfast coroner ruled that the victims had been "entirely innocent".

The Ballymurphy Families have vowed to continue their campaign for justice and to oppose British Government plans to grant an amnesty to the killers.