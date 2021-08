FÉILE 2021: Pic of the day

Peadar Whelan

VIGIL: Bereaved families of rubber and plastic bullet victims gathered for the annual Plastic Bullets Vigil at Groves Reilly Corner (former Andersonstown Barracks site) on Wednesday evening. Among those attending was Bernadette Livingstone who carried a framed photograph of sister Julie (14), shot dead by the British Army in Lenadoon in May 1981.

