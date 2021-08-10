FÉILE 2021: Resetting tourism sector post-Covid

Covid-19's impact on the tourism industry was the topic for a discussion hosted by Fáilte Feirste Thiar, the West Belfast tourism agency, yesterday as part of Féile an Phobai. .

Chairing the session was Professor Terry Stevens, an internationally renowned tourism expert. Following a short presentation in which he highlighted 10 Paradigm Shifts, ranging from repurposing a city’s assets to transforming the value of tourism offerings, he acknowledged that it is going to be difficult for the tourism industry to accredit itself.

Panelists Nóirín Hegarty, Chair of the Irish Tourism Recovery Oversight Group, stressed the need for digitalisation so prospective visitors can begin exploring before they arrive.

“The notion of getting lots and lots and lots of visitors -– it’s not about that now. It’s about shorter breaks,"she said. "They (visitors) don’t have that much time to take and it's about high value for the destination.”

Co-panelist Kathryn Thomson, Chairperson of Visit Belfast and Chief Executive for National Museums Northern Ireland, said Covid has made the public more culturally and environmentally aware. Visitors were now looking for new and authentic experiences. The Ulster Folk Museum in Cultra has responded to that trend by working with Ulster Conservation Volunteers. “They have been running green gyms and involving the local community," she explained. "They’ve been able to come onto the site (and

plant things) and watch them grow.”

Chris Armstrong, Deputy Chief Executive for Eastside Partnership, highlighted how East Belfast is adapting to Neighbourhood Tourism with the Connswater Community Greenway. He said that an initial mistake was to include the term ‘Community’ because it suggested the greenway was only for residents in East Belfast when in fact it is for everyone.

“We are managing to break that down and celebrate (the greenway) as a real asset for the city," he said. "With the new Gilder route linking east and west, everyone’s enjoying it”

Now further development of green spaces in North and West Belfast is on the cards.

Harry Connolly, Director of Fáilte Feirste Thiar, said Belfast hotels didn’t get the shot-in-the-arm they were expecting during the short summer trade of 2020 with most visitors staying outside of Belfast in rural areas.

"The reality is that within a short walk or a short distance you can find yourself going from the hustle and bustle of the city of Belfast to visiting the newly-developed Colin Glen Forest Park which includes Ireland’s first Alpine coaster with speeds of up to 40mph," he added.

“We need to shout more. Belfast is quite accessible to that urban rural transition. The challenge for us is how do we open that up 24/7 in a creative and ambitious way.”