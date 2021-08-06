FÉILE 2021: Looking ahead to what's happening on Saturday

LOOKING ahead to the weekend, Saturday at Féile an Phobail sees a packed programme of family fun and lively debate.

Carnival Parade and Party In The Park

Féile’s Carnvial Parade will leave Dunville Park at 1pm. The parade will finish at Falls Park where the annual Party In The Park will see the best of our local musical talent and dance; with the usual array of inflatables, party games, sporting activities, climbing tower, archery, and much more activities, as well as plenty of vendors.



Breaking Down the Walls

This discussion explores the removal of the Peace Walls with only two years remaining as part of local Government plans to take the walls down. This online panel discussion talks to local representatives and policy makers on this impending move and will be available to view from 11am.



Coirneál an Cheoil

Join folk trio, singer Caoimhe ‘Ceol’ Ní Chathail, guitar and bouzouki player Frank Cassidy and fiddler Johnny Murphy for a fabulous Coirneál an Cheoil from 1pm on the Cultúrlann Mc Adam Ó Fiaich Facebook page.

The Burial at Thebes by Seamus Heaney

Presented jointly by Féile an Phobail and Eastside Arts, this fast-paced classic sees a dead soldier deemed a traitor by the state left to rot in the street and anyone burying him will be executed.



His sister, Antigone, defies the authorities and buries him, with dire consequences. The performance is brought by the Bright Umbrella Drama Co and will be performed at 2pm and 8pm in The Sanctuary Theatre, Mountpottinger NSP Church, 1a Castlereagh Street, Belfast BT5 4NE.

Tickets are priced from £5 and are available from the Bright Umbrella Drama Co website.

Legacy – The Whole Truth and Nothing but the Truth?

In the wake of the collapse of the trial of Soldier ‘F’, the Pat Finucane Centre have organised this online discussion with a Bloody Sunday relatives and stakeholders from the legal profession and NGOs. If access to justice is deliberately blocked where does that leave bereaved families and wider society?



The discussion will be broadcast from 3pm and you can register on the Féile website.



The ‘Guapinol 8': Water Defenders

In Honduras in September 2019, the ‘Guapinol 8’ were detained for peacefully resisting the exploitation of their community’s natural resources by private business interests. A mining company had turned their river to mud. Almost two years later, they remain in pretrial detention.



Join Trócaire to hear the latest on the community's campaign for justice and to explore how the case highlights the ways that the state, the courts and big business often work together to criminalise, intimidate and stop the work of environmental and human rights defenders.



The discussion will be broadcast from 6:30pm and registration is available on the Féile website.

