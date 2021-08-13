FÉILE 2021: Saturday preview

YOGA WAKE-UP: What better way to start Saturday than with a yoga session on the Black Mountain

Saturday is penultimate day of this year's incredible Féile an Phobail and, as always, we've picked out some of the best bits for our readers.

Belfast Hills Walk & Sunrise Yoga

Meet at Divis Coffee Shop Barn at 6am. 45-minute walk to the Ridge Trail summit. Bring water and own Yoga mat. Yoga session will last 1 hour.



Get your Saturday off to a wonderful and relaxing start with a light walk and inspiring Yoga session. Enjoy the wonderful sunrise and surrounding area of the Belfast Hills with Nuala Ní Scolláin. Nuala is very passionate about the benefits of yoga for physical and mental health and loves sharing the practice in her beloved home of West Belfast. This event has been planned by the Féile Youth Sub group for the wider community.

The day will begin with a 45-minute walk to the Ridge Trail summit. Participants are asked to bring water and their own Yoga mat. Yoga session will last 1 hour. Email booking in advance is essential. Contact: Joe@feilebelfast.com

Belfast Celtic Cubs - Festival of Football

Falls Park 4G Pitch from 9am



Belfast Celtic Cubs Festival of Football returns for the second year and even bigger than before.

Saturday is the first of four days, which will 180 teams will be invited to the Falls Park to take part in a football tournament from U5 to U12 Boys and Girls. This will be open to teams from across the island.

For further information email Ryan Whelan.

Gaelfast Festival of Go Games (Football)

Various locations from 10am



Hundreds of children will represent their clubs around various GAA pitches in Belfast. GAA Go Games Hurling and Gaelic Football are for children up to and including 11 years of age, where every child gets to play in every game, for the full game.

For more information, email Gaelfast.

Brassneck Youth Summer Workshop P1-3

10am

Brassneck Youth are delighted to bring you their annual Performing Arts Summer School, and this year it’s online! Children aged 4-10 are being offered an amazing opportunity to develop first class performance skills delivered by industry professionals. Workshops funded through Children in Need and Community Foundation NI.

For further info or secure a place email Alison at Brassneck.

Unison Belfast Hills Walk for Palestine

Meeting at Black Mountain Car Park 11.30am

Unison RVH/Muckamore branch will be holding their 13th Féile walk for Palestine across the Belfast Hills on Saturday 14th August. All funds raised will go towards projects in The Lajee Centre in the Aida refugee camp, occupied West Bank. The Lajee Centre’s main aim is to provide refugee youths with cultural and educational skills and social and development opportunities. Every penny raised from the walk will be vital in financing the projects and activities within the centre. There is no fee to take part in the walk but participants are encouraged to raise as much funds as possible for this very important event.

The walk will last approximately 2 hours. Suitable clothing is recommended and refreshments provided afterwards. Contact: Paul Maguire by email or on 07522955718, .

Coirneál an Cheoil – Rónán Ó Snodaigh

Rónán Ó Snodaigh will be taking over An Chultúrlann’s online Coirnéal an Cheoil during Féile an Phobail. Rónán is a founding member of the celebrated music band Kíla. Raised in a very musical and Irish speaking family, he is one of Ireland's best and most innovative bodhrán players and a highly original singer, songwriter and poet. Is ceoltóir agus díograiseoir den scoth é.

View this event via Facebook.

Pogroms in the Orange State

Online at 1pm

As part of their new talk series, ‘Ag Samhlú Éire Nua-Liberty, Equality, Solidarity’ which aims to bring the urgent discussion and debate of a new Ireland to grassroots level, Glór na Mona have organised the following history panel on the origins and violent legacy of the Orange State: Dr Siobhra Aiken: The Southern Context during the ‘Tan War’, Dr Fearghal Mac Bhloscaidh: Foundation of the Orange Stage and pogroms in the 1920s, Seán Mitchell: Pogroms in the 1930s and Outdoor Relief Struggle and Michael McCann: Pogroms of August 1969.

Numbers are limited in the Zoom event so registration is essential. To register click here.

Belfast Place Names with Jake Mac Siacais

Online at 6.30pm

Who am I and where do I come from? One of the most fundamental questions we all ask. In this online presentation, Forbairt Feirste Director Jake MacSiacais will answer part of that question as he takes us on a journey through the rich heritage bequeathed to us in our unique store of place names. Event by Forbairt Feirste. View on Féile an Phobail website, YouTube and Facebook.

Back to the 80s

Falls Park at 8pm

Saturday's headline event is a blast from the past offering the best of 80s music.

Full Lineup:

Waterloo ABBA Tribute Band

Katrina from Katrina & the Waves

Party Fears Three

DJ Johnny Hero