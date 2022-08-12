FÉILE 2022: Casement on track for 2025 opening

RESIDENTS living close to Casement Park and Gaels from across Antrim gathered at the Wolf and Whistle Bar on Thursday to hear of the exciting plans for the future of the ground after planning permission was approved following two judicial reviews.



The conversation included contributions from Tom Daly, chairperson of the Stadium Project Board, alongside Professor Terry Stephens, the Sports Tourism Advisor to the UN World Tourism Organisation, and stadia development expert Julian Jenkins.



The event was initially delayed due to the sheer number of people who turned up and additional chairs had to be sourced for the many who were left standing around the room.

Féile TV was at the Wolf and Whistle today for Casement Park: Realising the Vision and Delivering the Dream and spoke to @mcgeehanstephen, @HarryBeag, Peter Canavan, and @Julianj1973 about the incredible arena that the new Casement Stadium will be. pic.twitter.com/Rr3l47ssxc — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 10, 2022

Addressing the crowd, Tom Daly reflected on the initial proposal for a multi-use stadium at Long Kesh and how the collapse of that project led to the development of the Ravenhill, Windsor Park and Casement projects.



“There wasn’t any provision at that time for the GAA,” he said.



“We were then invited as part of what was happening at that time and as part of the peace dividend and post-Good Friday Agreement to consider becoming involved in that project.



“We made the decision to get involved and were the first of three sporting organisations to sign a formal intention to commit.



“For reasons that people are familiar with, that project did not proceed and each of the three sports governing bodies were invited to specify what they wanted to do in their own right with Exchequer funding to meet the strategic stadium requirements of their own sport.



“Based on a feasibility study that we undertook, Casement was identified as the best site."

Fantastic afternoon listening to @FailteFeirste @FeileBelfast @CasementPark outline the vision for Casement Park as well as it’s transformative benefit for the community and the city; back as the much-missed and much-needed home for Belfast, Antrim and Ulster Gaels. pic.twitter.com/0LKVs5MJ0p — Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@NiallSF) August 10, 2022

Tom told the crowd how the plans were revised following the 2013 judicial review to take into consideration some of the concerns raised. Four years to make its way through the planning process was far too long, he observed.



The project has now progressed to Design Stage E which looks at the more technical aspects of the design and this is due to be completed in roughly six months.



“We are very committed to it. What is envisaged here is world class," Tom added. "I think Belfast deserves it, Antrim deserves it, Ulster deserves it and the Ireland of the future deserves it.”

"I can assure you that it means a lot to Gaels not just in Antrim and in Belfast but to all of us across Ulster."



Peter Canavan speaking at the @FeileBelfast event in Wolf and Whistle on Casement Park. pic.twitter.com/QZSWVqfuE7 — Casement Park (@CasementPark) August 10, 2022

The GAA’s Ulster Council Project Sponsor, Stephen McGeehan, said: “From a GAA point of view, we want to get all our ducks lined up, to have the proper resources in place, working with our colleagues in the Department [for Communities] to make sure that when we get to that start line we see the end which is 2025 as being the absolute date that we are not going to miss to deliver the stadium and see all the work come through.



“I know that the concerns of some residents was that this would turn into a concert venue and the GAA wouldn’t really play many games here. During the last planning process we voluntarily put a maximum of three concerts a year on our application.



“The planners didn’t ask us to do that. We did it because we genuinely want to be good neighbours and we wanted to alleviate the concern that concerts would be happening eight, nine, ten times a year which happens in a lot of other stadia.



“After this afternoon, we will be back out talking to local groups, talking to local businesses, talking to residents. I have to say that during the second planning process there was an absolute transformation of the approach and the concerns.



“The GAA learned lessons and approached the second consultation process in a different way but what I found was that the people on these roads are never afraid to tell you what they think. That was a good thing and we were able to harness that so that we answered all the questions that were asked and at times we answered them before they were even asked.”