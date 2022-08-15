FÉILE 2022: Falls Park filled with Electric Dreams as The Human League come to town

IF you woke up from a coma on Saturday and the Falls Park was the first thing that you saw, you would have thought it was the mid-1980s as people turned out in their thousands, dressed in their shell suits and tutus to hear the sounds of The Human League and others at the Féile 80s night.



The sheer breadth in age range of those in attendance demonstrates how popular the era is and, no doubt intrigued by pop culture classics such as Stranger Things, young people were bopping to the sounds of Kate Bush in a manner familiar to their parents and grandparents.



Last year’s event, which was headlined by Eurovision legends Katrina and The Waves, was definitely one to remember – and this was no different.



With an extended line-up which included a Queen tribute and a local hero, Twinbrook DJ Johnny Hero, keeping the crowds entertained, the music just kept coming. And coming.

Girls Just Want To Have Fun 🎶



Back To the 80s' at Falls Park



What a Night #welovefeile pic.twitter.com/GNfGCXOJuQ — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 13, 2022

When the time came for headliners The Human League to take to the stage, the crowd was well warmed up and the Electric Dreams hitmakers kept them entertained just as they would have all those years ago.



The downside to the unending popularity of the 80s is that many artists who were fan favourites at the time have struggle to match expectations of the crowds due to aging voices and less complicated choreography



However, The Human League still sound as they did back when they released their first records and if you were at the back of the park, you could have been mistaken for thinking that Johnny Hero was playing their records.



Once again, the event was brought to a close by Abba tribute band Waterloo whose close harmonies were reminiscent of the Dancing Queen legends at their best.



The band performed all of the Swedish quartet's hits and had the crowd dancing along in delight long into the warm summer night.