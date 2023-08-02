FÉILE 23: Farhad drawing inspiration for his Féile an Phobail exhibition

DRAWING inspiration from Irish mythological stories found in ancient and medieval texts, Farhad O’Neill has masterfully crafted a collection of sculptures that embodies the rich heritage and vibrant spirit of Ireland. The exhibition – which runs during Féile an Phobail – features an array of meticulously carved sculptures, predominantly created from turf, along with a selection of striking bronze sculptures and bas-reliefs.

Each artwork in ‘Bua an Chultúir’ serves as a maquette for future full-size public monuments in bronze, strategically placed in locations across Ireland that hold profound relevance to the depicted story. Farhad's vision goes beyond the realm of art, aiming to contribute a modern and uplifting expression of Irish culture and language to the public sphere.

Having made significant artistic contributions worldwide, Farhad brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this exhibition. With previous works showcased in prestigious venues and public spaces, including West Belfast and abroad, his art has left an indelible mark on the global art scene.

Portrait of the artists

The exhibition marks Farhad's return to Belfast, after many years. Having set up his studio in the Cultúrlann, he has immersed himself in the local artistic community, infusing his unique perspective and creative prowess into every piece on display. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with his awe-inspiring artwork and witness the evolution of his artistic practice.

The exhibition’s grand opening will take place on Wednesday 2nd August at 6pm, welcoming art enthusiasts, critics, and the wider community to experience the enchanting world of ‘Bua an Chultúir.’ The exhibition will run until 10th August, offering ample time for visitors to appreciate the intricate details and profound narratives embedded within each artwork. The public can come along and view the work from 11 am to 7 pm..